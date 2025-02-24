Danantara Says Ray Dalio Stays as Unpaid Advisor

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 5, 2025 | 3:04 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto meets American investor Ray Dalio at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on March 7, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto meets American investor Ray Dalio at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on March 7, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara recently announced that American investor Ray Dalio would continue to share his views with the investment agency as an informal advisor.

The clarification followed media reports of Dalia backing out of the fund’s advisory board. Danantara’s top brass has previously dismissed such rumors, with the fund’s boss Rosan Roeslani saying he had just met with Dalio’s team. In its latest statement, Danantara said Wednesday that Dalio had been helping the agency over the past year with its establishment. The billionaire will also continue to help the fledgling fund make informed decisions for free.

“Mr. Ray Dalio will remain a loyal supporter of Danantara’s missions. He will continue to be an informal adviser for Danantara’s executives and President Prabowo Subianto,” Danantara said in a statement.

According to Danantara, Dalio’s advisory role is voluntary and unpaid. The fund also wrote that his position remained unchanged. 

Advertisement

Dalio founded the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. A few months ago, Danantara announced a high-profile team of advisors featuring Dalio, American economist Jeffrey Sachs, and former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra, to name a few.

Danantara manages the assets and dividends belonging to Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises. Prabowo claimed that Danantara could top $1 trillion in assets. Prior to his advisory role announcement, Dalio also came to Prabowo’s palace and pointed out Indonesia’s “great potential for an extraordinary future” thanks to its relatively low debt level and ability to have capital that can be invested for the economy to take off. But in the 75-year-old’s eyes, there are still obstacles that Jakarta needs to get rid of.

“For example, bureaucratic obstacles, the ease of setting up a business, entrepreneurship, capital formation, corruption, and many of those. … I know the importance of a leader to take control of the situation and make those very difficult reforms … to overcome the barriers of corruption that stand in the way. … I think he [Prabowo] can be that man, and that brings me here,” Dalio said at the time.

American news outlet Bloomberg reported in late May that Dalio opted not to be on the advisory board for unspecified reasons, according to people familiar with the matter.   

Read More:
Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Danantara Says Ray Dalio Stays as Unpaid Advisor
Business 11 hours ago

Danantara Says Ray Dalio Stays as Unpaid Advisor

 American investor Ray Dalio will share his views with Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara for free.
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
Business May 28, 2025 | 4:41 pm

Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board

 Danantara’s CEO and CIO deny reports that investor Ray Dalio has withdrawn from the advisory board, confirming ongoing collaboration.
Prabowo Presents Danantara’s Vision to Ray Dalio
Business Mar 7, 2025 | 7:36 pm

Prabowo Presents Danantara’s Vision to Ray Dalio

 President Prabowo presents Danantara to Ray Dalio, highlighting its potential to drive economic growth and attract global investment.
CEO Rosan Roeslani Denies Rumors of INA Being Under Danantara
Business Feb 24, 2025 | 5:11 pm

CEO Rosan Roeslani Denies Rumors of INA Being Under Danantara

 CEO Rosan Roeslani denies reports of Danantara eventually consolidating the $10.5 billion INA under its wings.
Indonesia Tells Foreign Partners They Are Welcomed to Do Business with Danantara
Business Feb 24, 2025 | 2:56 pm

Indonesia Tells Foreign Partners They Are Welcomed to Do Business with Danantara

 Danantara's chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani says the newly established fund is set to boost foreign investors' confidence.
Danantara to Spur Growth, Job Creation: Economist
Business Feb 24, 2025 | 9:02 am

Danantara to Spur Growth, Job Creation: Economist

 In less than an hour from now, President Prabowo Subianto will launch the much-awaited Danantara.

The Latest

Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty
News 37 minutes ago

Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty

 Both PR and HV are now suspected of dealing in narcotics, based on the evidence that was found with them.
Indonesia Edges China 1–0 to Keep 2026 World Cup Dream Alive
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Edges China 1–0 to Keep 2026 World Cup Dream Alive

 The victory pushes Indonesia to third place in the group with 12 points, trailing behind group leaders Japan and Australia.
Dedi Mulyadi Reported to Police for Military Barracks Policy Targeting Troubled Youth
News 7 hours ago

Dedi Mulyadi Reported to Police for Military Barracks Policy Targeting Troubled Youth

 A parent cites violations of the Child Protection Law, which prohibits involving children in military-related activities.
Savyavasa, Permata Bank Launch Exclusive Foreign Mortgage Program
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Savyavasa, Permata Bank Launch Exclusive Foreign Mortgage Program

 Savyavasa is the luxury residential apartment by Swire Properties and JSI Group under PT Jantra Swarna Dipta.
No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl
News 10 hours ago

No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl

 Prosecutors are investigating suspected corruption involving a Rp 10 trillion laptop procurement program at the Education Ministry.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
1
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
2
Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs
3
OECD Cuts Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7 Percent
4
Gov’t Lifts Hotel Meeting Restrictions as Industry Faces Financial Crunch
5
“Ballerina” Review: Not Much Dancing, Just Pure Action
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED