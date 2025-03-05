Danantara to Announce Full Organizational Structure, Potentially Including Former Presidents

President Prabowo Subianto, center, launched the sovereign wealth fund Danantara accompanied by his predecessors Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on his right and Joko Widodo on his left at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo)
President Prabowo Subianto, center, launched the sovereign wealth fund Danantara accompanied by his predecessors Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on his right and Joko Widodo on his left at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, is set to unveil its full organizational structure next week, which may include former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on its advisory board, CEO Rosan Roeslani announced on Wednesday.

Both former leaders were present on stage when President Prabowo Subianto officially launched Danantara on February 24.

According to Rosan, all positions within the fund will be filled by highly qualified professionals based on merit.

"The president has instructed us to select the best candidates for Danantara, ensuring there is no cronyism in the selection process. We are committed to choosing the most competent individuals, both from Indonesia and abroad," Rosan said after a meeting with the president at the State Palace in Jakarta.

He emphasized that Danantara is a national investment institution designed to strengthen the economy and, more importantly, generate employment opportunities.

An independent selection team is currently in charge of appointing the most suitable candidates for key positions while maintaining close coordination with the president.

Expanding Leadership and Structure
The current leadership team includes Rosan Roeslani as CEO, Pandu Sjahrir as Chief Investment Officer, and Donny Oskaria as Chief Operating Officer. The oversight board is led by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, with former Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Muliaman Hadad serving as an assistant.

Before Danantara becomes fully operational, the organization will expand to include an advisory board, an ethics council, an audit committee, and an investment committee.

"We will publicly announce the complete list of respected individuals with clean track records and relevant expertise next week," Rosan confirmed.

Strategic Vision and Investment Goals
Danantara’s immediate goal is to secure $20 billion in initial funding, with long-term plans to manage $900 billion in assets, primarily sourced from Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The fund aims to reinvest SOE dividends into strategic sectors such as renewable energy, the green economy, and mining industrialization, supporting the country’s long-term economic growth.

Additionally, Danantara will serve as an alternative funding mechanism for major government projects, reducing reliance on the state budget while fostering sustainable economic development.

