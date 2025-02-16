Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’

Juan Ardya Guardiola
February 16, 2025 | 6:54 am
SHARE
A backhoe digs the earth with construction workers in the background at the smelter construction site operated by Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Subaidi)
A backhoe digs the earth with construction workers in the background at the smelter construction site operated by Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Subaidi)

Bogor. The newly established sovereign wealth fund Danantara will finance 35 large-scale national projects throughout this year, a close ally of President Prabowo Subianto said on Saturday.

Danantara, which will be formally launched by the president on February 24, was created to secure funding sources beyond the state budget for the new government’s priority programs. It also aims to reduce reliance on international lenders for costly, strategically important projects, according to Andre Rosiade, an executive of Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

“A budget of $20 billion will be spent on strategic projects in 2025,” Andre said during a Gerindra gathering in Bogor, West Java. He added that $4 billion of the fund will be allocated to the industrialization of minerals and other mining products.

“Danantara’s funds will be used entirely to advance our national interests,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, President Prabowo announced that ongoing cost-cutting measures will continue next year, targeting total savings of Rp 750 trillion (approximately $44 billion). He noted that part of these savings would fund his signature free nutritious meals program for children and expectant mothers, which is expected to cost around $24 billion. Another $20 billion will be managed by Danantara.

Under the law, Danantara is mandated to secure at least Rp 1,000 trillion (approximately $61.3 billion) in startup funding from state investments or other legal sources.

Danantara -- short for Daya Anagata Nusantara, meaning “the future power of the archipelago” -- will consolidate the management of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including their dividends and investments. Government officials have indicated that seven major SOEs from the banking, mining, energy, and telecommunications sectors will form the backbone of Danantara. These include Bank Mandiri, Bank BRI, and Bank BNI (banking); Pertamina (energy); PLN (electricity); Telkom Indonesia (telecommunications); and MIND ID (mining holding). Each is among Indonesia’s largest enterprises in terms of assets and consumer reach.

Tags:
#Finance #Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’
Business 6 hours ago

Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’

 Under the law, Danantara is mandated to secure at least Rp 1,000 trillion (approximately $61.3 billion) in startup funding.
‘Long Live Jokowi!’: Prabowo Credits Predecessor for His Election Success
News 7 hours ago

‘Long Live Jokowi!’: Prabowo Credits Predecessor for His Election Success

 Jokowi has grown closer to Prabowo since his relationship with PDI-P -- which propelled him to the presidency -- began to sour in 2023.
Zelensky Calls for Creation of 'Armed Forces of Europe' Amid Uncertain US Support
News 8 hours ago

Zelensky Calls for Creation of 'Armed Forces of Europe' Amid Uncertain US Support

 Zelensky said he “didn’t let” his ministers sign an agreement with the US on the extraction of minerals in the country.
Guardians of the Forest: How the Dayak Wehea Protect Their Ancestral Land
Lifestyle 15 hours ago

Guardians of the Forest: How the Dayak Wehea Protect Their Ancestral Land

 The Dayak Wehea serve as the last guardians of the Wehea Protected Forest, preserving their ancestral land amid modern challenges.
Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program
News 17 hours ago

Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program

 Prabowo announces Rp 750T budget savings plan to fund Danantara and free meal (MBG) program by 2025.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Offers Free Land to Foreign Countries for Embassies in Nusantara Before 2028
1
Gov’t Offers Free Land to Foreign Countries for Embassies in Nusantara Before 2028
2
Deddy Corbuzier Declines Salary from Defense Ministry
3
Trump’s Call With Putin Ends US Efforts to Isolate Russia
4
Danantara Set for Launch on Feb. 24 with $20 Billion Initial Capital
5
Indonesia Saves $20b in State Funds: Prabowo at World Governments Summit
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED