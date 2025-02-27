Danantara to Take Over All SOEs by March, Forming $900 Billion Wealth Fund

Bambang Ismoyo
February 27, 2025 | 1:58 pm
SHARE
Danantara Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dony Oskaria speaks on the sidelines of the BNI Investor Daily Roundtable in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Muhammad Farhan)
Danantara Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dony Oskaria speaks on the sidelines of the BNI Investor Daily Roundtable in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Muhammad Farhan)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara), will assume management of all 47 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by the end of March, marking a sweeping consolidation effort aimed at optimizing national assets and strengthening corporate governance.

The transition, initially planned for seven major SOEs, will now extend across the entire state-owned portfolio, Danantara Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dony Oskaria said Thursday at the BNI Investor Daily Roundtable in Jakarta.

“Danantara will function as both an operational and investment entity,” Dony said. Pandu Patria Sjahrir, a former TBS Energi Utama executive, will lead the fund’s investment strategy.

In its initial investment phase, Danantara will consolidate seven key state-owned enterprises: Bank Mandiri, BNI, BRI, PLN, Pertamina, Telkom, and mining holding MIND ID. The fund will manage $20 billion (Rp 325.8 trillion), directing capital toward mineral processing, AI, data centers, petrochemicals, aquaculture, and renewable energy. The $20 billion investment is backed by budget efficiency measures implemented under President Prabowo’s administration.

Advertisement

With $900 billion (Rp 14,724 trillion) in assets under management, Danantara is poised to become one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds.

The State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry reported that the total consolidated assets of SOEs reached Rp 10,950 trillion in 2024, a 5.3 percent increase from Rp 10,402 trillion in 2023. Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry recorded dividend contributions from SOEs reached Rp 86.38 trillion as of December 2024.

Governance Overhaul to Strengthen SOEs

Danantara is spearheading a corporate governance overhaul to improve efficiency and financial sustainability across SOEs, Dony said.

“SOEs often struggle not because of their employees, but due to flawed executive decisions and policies,” he said.

He cited cases where employees went unpaid for years due to poor management, adding that weak governance and misguided business strategies were key drivers of financial distress.

“Bad business engineering is often the root cause. That’s why strong corporate governance is essential to prevent deeper crises,” Dony said.

To address these challenges, Danantara is rolling out a large-scale reclustering and consolidation program aimed at eliminating inefficiencies and reducing fraud risks. The restructuring will group SOEs into more efficient operational clusters, improving resource management and oversight.

“By streamlining operations and consolidating inefficient SOEs, we can build a healthier, more competitive ecosystem,” Dony said. “This will also reduce fraud and mismanagement.”

While some SOEs still struggle with governance failures, Dony expressed confidence that most will benefit from Danantara’s intervention. The ultimate goal is to position SOEs as economic growth drivers rather than financial liabilities.

“With these strategies in place, we are confident that SOEs will be able to tackle greater challenges and play a stronger role in Indonesia’s economic development,” Dony said.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pertamax Sales Steady Despite Fuel Tampering Allegations
Business 15 minutes ago

Pertamax Sales Steady Despite Fuel Tampering Allegations

 Pertamax sales remain stable despite allegations of fuel tampering by Pertamina Patra Niaga, which denies any wrongdoing.
Danantara to Take Over All SOEs by March, Forming $900 Billion Wealth Fund
Business 1 hours ago

Danantara to Take Over All SOEs by March, Forming $900 Billion Wealth Fund

 Danantara will take over all 47 Indonesian SOEs by March, forming a $900 billion sovereign wealth fund.
BNI Investor Daily Round Table to Discuss Danantara’s Role in Economic Growth
Business 3 hours ago

BNI Investor Daily Round Table to Discuss Danantara’s Role in Economic Growth

 The BNI Investor Daily Round Table, hosted by B-Universe and BNI, will explore Danantara’s role in driving Indonesia’s economic growth
Event Organizers Remain Creative Amid Budget Efficiency
Business 4 hours ago

Event Organizers Remain Creative Amid Budget Efficiency

 Backstagers Indonesia remains creative amid the government's budget efficiency measures, Kadin says.
Jokowi Stresses Professionalism and Transparency in Danantara's Management
Business 4 hours ago

Jokowi Stresses Professionalism and Transparency in Danantara's Management

 Jokowi urges experienced professionals and transparency in managing Danantara to maximize Indonesia’s state-owned assets.
News Index

Most Popular

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
1
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
2
Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025
3
AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal
4
Review: 'Legends of the Condor Heroes' Has a Faster-Than-Light Pace
5
Pertamina Vows Cooperation as Executives Named in $11.9B Corruption Scandal
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED