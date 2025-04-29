Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 7, 2025 | 7:06 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto hosts American billionaire Bill Gates at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 7, 2025. Next to Prabowo is Investment Minister and Danantara Chief Executive Officer Rosan Roeslani. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto hosts American billionaire Bill Gates at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 7, 2025. Next to Prabowo is Investment Minister and Danantara Chief Executive Officer Rosan Roeslani. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara is hoping that its yet-to-be-established philanthropic arm can become a hub for ASEAN’s generous donors.

Indonesia has floated a plan to set up something that would be akin to Singapore’s Temasek Fund. Danantara’s chief executive officer, Rosan Roeslani, pitched the idea when the government hosted American billionaire Bill Gates at Jakarta’s Merdeka Palace on Wednesday.

At present, Danantara already oversees the assets of 844 government-run businesses. The holding plans to annually allocate a portion of its dividends to the philanthropic fund, which Rosan called the “Danantara Trust Fund”, at least for now.  

“With this philanthropy, we want to turn Indonesia into a [philanthropic] hub in the ASEAN region. … I have spoken with some businessmen to put their philanthropic capital in Indonesia since we already have Danantara,” Rosan told reporters, not long after he met with Gates.

Advertisement

“Charitable giving represents 2 percent of the US’ gross domestic product [GDP]. So if we calculate [that same percentage] with Indonesia’s GDP of $1.5 trillion, that is equivalent to $30 billion [for us to unlock],” Rosan said.

Danantara will also allocate between 1 and 2.5 percent of the dividends within the superholding of Indonesian government businesses into the philanthropic arm each year. For starters, Danantara would annually inject about $100 million to the trust fund. The funding would eventually grow to $1 billion within five or six years. The money will go into the health sector, education, sanitation, and poverty alleviation programs. 

Read More:
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia

Rosan said that Danantara had discussed with the Gates Foundation, the philanthropy founded by the American billionaire, on the trust fund plans. Rosan would also check whether Indonesia’s state-owned businesses’ corporate social responsibility initiatives would align with the Danantara Trust Fund. Work is still underway to set up the Danantara Trust Fund, according to Rosan as he remained tight-lipped on the time frame for this endowment trustee.

“We will follow international standards. We not only wish to attract Indonesian philanthropists, but also those from other ASEAN nations. ... What’s most important is we will remain transparent,” he told the press.

Earlier that day, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin nudged Gates to join the Danantara Trust Fund’s advisory board once it is in place. According to Budi, the Danantara Trust Fund can benefit from Gates’ “systematic management”, saying that such skills would be necessary to gain the trust of donors. During the visit, Gates did not specifically comment on the Danantara Trust Fund initiative, but his foundation was open to working closely with Indonesia, among others, on tuberculosis and malaria vaccine trials.

Temasek Trust -- the inspiration behind Danantara’s philanthropic arm -- came into existence in 2007. It is in charge of stewarding philanthropic assets and gifts from Temasek and other third-party donors. The holding also set up the Temasek Foundation, which curates and develops community programs.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
Business 4 hours ago

Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub

 Danantara says that its yet-to-be-established philanthropic arm will be transparent and follow international standards.
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
Business 10 hours ago

Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates

 Danantara plans to allocate up to 2.5 percent of its divident payout ratio to this philantropic arm.
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
News 13 hours ago

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia

 Prabowo plans to give Bill Gates the highest civilian award to recognize his commitment to humanitarian causes.
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
Business 15 hours ago

Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants

 Indonesia's market share of electric cars rose to 5 percent of total vehicle sales in 2024, up from just 1.7 percent in 2023.
Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia
Special Updates May 6, 2025 | 4:07 pm

Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia

 Tanoto Foundation and Gates Foundation have also agreed to work together in improving the region's healthcare.
Prabowo Wants State-Run Banks to Have Fewer Commissioners
Business May 6, 2025 | 10:06 am

Prabowo Wants State-Run Banks to Have Fewer Commissioners

 The government-run banks such as BNI and Mandiri have a six-member board of commissioners.
Prabowo Announces Danantara to Manage Assets Worth Rp 16,400 Trillion (Over USD 1 Trillion)
Business May 6, 2025 | 9:09 am

Prabowo Announces Danantara to Manage Assets Worth Rp 16,400 Trillion (Over USD 1 Trillion)

 Prabowo revealed that the assets to be managed by Danantara have now exceeded US$1 trillion, equivalent to approximately Rp 16,400 trillion.
Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 1:55 pm

Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain

 Indonesia has attracted some investments to capture more value from its top commodity palm oil.
Danantara in Talks to Partner with Eramet, Lotte Chemical
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 10:57 am

Danantara in Talks to Partner with Eramet, Lotte Chemical

 Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara is open to partnering with Lotte Chemical on its petrochemical project.
Indonesia’s Q1 Investment Hits $27.7 Billion, Mainly Thanks to Domestic Investors
Business Apr 29, 2025 | 2:05 pm

Indonesia’s Q1 Investment Hits $27.7 Billion, Mainly Thanks to Domestic Investors

 Most domestic investors invested in Indonesia's transportation, telecommunications, and warehouses.

The Latest

Friedrich Merz Stresses European Unity and Defense During First Trip As German Chancellor to Paris
News 2 hours ago

Friedrich Merz Stresses European Unity and Defense During First Trip As German Chancellor to Paris

 Merz and Macron vowed to strengthen the continent's security and increase defense spending.
Indonesian Police Seize Rp 530 Billion in Online Gambling Money Laundering Case
News 3 hours ago

Indonesian Police Seize Rp 530 Billion in Online Gambling Money Laundering Case

 Displayed at the press event were bundles of Rp 100,000 banknotes, four cars, and documents related to the seized financial assets.
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
Business 4 hours ago

Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub

 Danantara says that its yet-to-be-established philanthropic arm will be transparent and follow international standards.
Indonesia Urges Restraint in India-Pakistan Conflict
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia Urges Restraint in India-Pakistan Conflict

 The Indian military fired missile strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir early Wednesday.
11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java
News 9 hours ago

11 Killed after Truck Slams into Passenger Van in Central Java

 As of the latest update, emergency crews were still working at the scene to evacuate victims and clear the wreckage.
News Index

Most Popular

Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
1
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
2
ASEAN+3 Agrees to Use More of RCEP Pact Amid Trump’s Trade War
3
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  
4
New Law Limits KPK’s Authority to Probe Corruption in State-Owned Enterprises
5
Rescue Workers Recover Body of Malaysian Hiker Who Fell at Mount Rinjani Slope
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED