Danone-Aqua Unveils Progress in Solar Energy Use

The rooftop solar panel installed at the Danone-Aqua factory in Klaten, Central Java. (Photo Courtesy of Danone-Aqua)

Jakarta. Bottled water company Danone-Aqua announced on Monday its progress on its shift towards solar energy, as the company unveiled its 2019-2020 sustainability report.

The company kicked off its gradual solar energy transition back in 2017. It has so far added rooftop solar panels to four of its factories in Indonesia, namely in Ciherang, Klaten, Banyuwangi, Mekarsari.

“We are planning to install solar panels at five more factories in 2022,” Danone Indonesia sustainable development director Karyanto Wibowo told the virtual sustainability report launch on Monday.

“So in 2023-2024, all of our factories in the archipelago will have solar panels, bringing the total capacity to approximately between 15.6 and 16 megawatt-peak or 21 gigawatt per hour of energy produced,” he added.

During 2019-2020, Danone-Aqua succeeded in reducing greenhouse gas emission by 157,597 tons of Co2 Eq, according to its recent sustainability report.

The company’s total energy consumption fell 14.77 percent, compared to the previous reporting period. The biennial report attributed the decline in energy consumption to solar panels, among others.

Danone-Aqua’s non-renewable energy consumption last year reached 811,476 gigajoules (GJ), dropping from 950,958 GJ in 2019. And in 2020, the bottled water giant used 8,869 GJ of solar power — quite a jump from 2,553 GJ in the previous year.

Danone-Aqua’s 2019-2020 energy efficiency program has also enabled the company to save a total of 149,713 GJ, the report stated.

“Our sustainability commitments align with the Indonesian government's targets. At the recent Cop-26 summit, the Indonesian government stated its target of reaching net zero emission by 2060. Danone itself has pledged to become a net-zero company by 2050,” Karyanto said.

Danone has also committed to generate 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.