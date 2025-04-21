DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct

Prisma Ardianto
April 21, 2025 | 7:27 pm
SHARE
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club, Friday, April 4, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club, Friday, April 4, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jakarta. A proposed 32 percent reciprocal tariff on Indonesian exports by the United States could shave up to 0.5 percentage points off Indonesia’s GDP growth this year if implemented, according to DBS Group Research.

The tariff, announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2, is currently under a 90-day delay, but market risks remain even if a lower base tariff of 10 percent takes effect, said Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS.

“DBS Group Research’s impact analysis shows a direct hit of 0.5 percent to GDP growth this year and about half that next year if the higher tariff is reinstated,” Rao said in a statement on Monday.

Rao said the full economic effect would come on top of existing headwinds from slowing global growth. She said Indonesian policymakers would likely respond by stepping up efforts to stimulate domestic demand.

Advertisement

Although Indonesia’s exports to the US account for just about 2 percent of GDP --among the lowest in Asia alongside the Philippines and India-- the steep tariff level was “surprising,” she said, especially as it was influenced by broader trade imbalances, not just bilateral tariff differences.

The US is Indonesia’s third-largest export destination after China and ASEAN-5 countries, accounting for roughly 10 percent of total exports. Key export goods include textiles, seafood, footwear, palm oil, and electronics.

Labor-intensive industries are particularly vulnerable. Over half of Indonesia’s textile and furniture exports are shipped to the US, while one-third of US-bound exports come from the footwear sector.

“If the higher tariff is reimposed, the risk to local manufacturing units could escalate further,” Rao warned, pointing to ongoing challenges from softening factory activity and deflationary shocks stemming from Chinese exports.

Indonesia’s economy grew 5.03 percent in 2024, slightly below the government’s 5.2 percent target and last year’s growth of 5.05 percent, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). 

The World Bank, in its Indonesia Economic Prospects report released in October 2024, forecasted Indonesia’s GDP growth to average 5.1 percent annually between 2024 and 2026, despite challenges such as declining commodity prices, rising volatility in food and energy prices, and geopolitical uncertainties.

Tags:
#Economic Impacts #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump’s Tariff on ASEAN: Ignoring a Trillion-Dollar Partner
Opinion 45 minutes ago

Trump’s Tariff on ASEAN: Ignoring a Trillion-Dollar Partner

 Trump’s tariff on ASEAN is a self-inflicted blow, risking US jobs and growth by alienating a trillion-dollar trade partner.
President Prabowo, Megawati Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
News 1 hours ago

President Prabowo, Megawati Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

 President Prabowo and Megawati mourn Pope Francis, praising his legacy of peace, humility, and compassion for the poor and marginalized.
Indonesia Says Gaza Evacuation Plan Faces Technical Hurdles, But Commitment Remains
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Says Gaza Evacuation Plan Faces Technical Hurdles, But Commitment Remains

 Indonesia reaffirms commitment to evacuate Gaza civilians, but says technical and diplomatic hurdles require time and coordination.
DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct
Business 4 hours ago

DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct

 A 32% U.S. tariff on Indonesian goods could cut GDP by 0.5%, warns DBS, as risks loom over key export sectors and growth outlook.
National Hero or Villain? Gov't Reviews Former President Soeharto's Legacy
News 4 hours ago

National Hero or Villain? Gov't Reviews Former President Soeharto's Legacy

 Indonesia considers naming Soeharto a national hero, triggering public debate over his legacy of development and authoritarian rule.
News Index

Most Popular

No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
1
No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
2
Strange Sell-Off in US Dollar Raises Specter of Investors Losing Trust in Trump’s America
3
US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
4
Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses
5
Indonesia Aims to Halt Rice Imports in 2025 as Self-Sufficiency Improves
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED