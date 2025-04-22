DCI Indonesia Considers Stock Split After Q1 Profit Soars 193%

Jakarta. DCI Indonesia (IDXC: DCII), one of the country’s largest data center operators, is considering a stock split to boost trading liquidity after posting a 193% year-on-year jump in net income for the first quarter of 2025. The move comes as its stock continues to rank among the priciest on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Revenue at DCI surged to Rp 773.55 billion ($45.91 million) in the January–March period, up 118 percent from a year earlier, driven by strong demand from a diversified client ecosystem. The company’s EBITDA rose 138 percent to Rp 554 billion, with a margin of 72 percent, while net profit climbed to Rp 419 billion.

“We’ve seen consistent growth from both existing and new clients across sectors,” CFO Evelyn said during the firm’s annual shareholders meeting and public expose on Tuesday.

DCI currently supports five global cloud providers, 100 financial institutions, six major social media and e-commerce platforms, as well as 70 internet service providers. The company added 36 megawatts of capacity in the first quarter through its new JK6 facility in Cibitung, West Java, bringing total capacity to 119 MW across three campuses in Cibitung, Karawang in West Java, and Jakarta.

To further tap regional growth, DCI has begun early construction of a new 9 MW data center in Surabaya and is evaluating expansion opportunities in Bintan, Riau Islands, to support interconnectivity with eastern Indonesia.

Gregorius Nicholas Suharsono, the company’s corporate secretary, confirmed that DCI had submitted a preliminary stock split proposal to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Feb. 19, and is currently in talks with regulators. While no timeline has been finalized, the company expects the action could take place within the next three months.

“We’re still in the early exploratory phase and want to ensure the timing maximizes shareholder benefit,” Gregorius said, adding that the controlling shareholders have no intention of altering their ownership structure post-split.

Shares of DCII closed at Rp 167,200 on Tuesday, gaining 10.11 percent over the past week. The high nominal value is one of the key factors behind the stock split plan, aimed at improving liquidity.

During the shareholders' meeting, the company also approved the allocation of part of its retained earnings and reserves to support further expansion. DCI reaffirmed its commitment to scalable and sustainable data infrastructure as demand for digital services continues to rise.

Otto Toto Sugiri remains President Director, alongside directors Evelyn and Indri Koesindrijastoeti Hidayat. Marina Budiman was appointed President Commissioner, with Darwin Cyril Noerhadi joining as Independent Commissioner.

