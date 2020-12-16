Decade-Old él Hotel International Cautiously Optimistic for 2023

él Hotel Group owner Enggartiasto Lukita (third from the right at the back), Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno (second right), and Sport Minister Zainudin Amali (third from the left), Deputy Manpower Minister Afriansyah Noor (second left), State Audit Board (BPK) member Hendra Susanto (left), él Hotel Group president director Intan Nurcahya (right) at the 10-year anniversary celebration of él Hotel Group in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2023. (B Universe Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. él Hotel International on Monday celebrated its ten-year anniversary, and the hotel management chain is cautiously optimistic for the year 2023.

él Hotel Group owner Enggartiasto Lukita said the hotel operator had always tried its best to serve the customers, while also seizing the opportunity in the tourism industry.

According to Enggartiasto, él Hotel International will turn a new page in 2023. However, the hotel group will continue to navigate the year with prudence as the global economy still remains unstable.

“We are grateful that Indonesia has become the best amidst global uncertainties. The president earlier this year has made a great decision of lifting the [Covid-19] restrictions and this has sparked optimism,” Enggartiasto said at the 10-year anniversary gala dinner at él Hotel Royale Kelapa Gading on Monday.

“So we are welcoming all of this with great optimism, but also with caution,” he added.

él Hotel International adopted the “G10W UP & GROW” as the theme of its ten-year anniversary. The theme portrays the hotel operator’s hope to “shine even brighter” by embracing the culture of the area where it operates. It also illustrates él Hotel International's desire to grow into a leading brand within its class.

Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said that he hoped él Hotel International could give an impetus for the tourism ecosystem recovery.

“Happy 10-year anniversary. I am proud that él Hotel as part of the hotel tourism ecosystem can make us proud with world-class service, but also local wisdom. With six hotels across Java, él Hotel helps pave the way for tourism recovery and job generation. We [the Tourism Ministry] are aiming to open up 4.4 million jobs by 2024, and that is why we will continue to support él Hotel,” Sandiaga said.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali also gave his best wishes for él Hotel International.

“It is amazing how él Hotel has been here for 10 years and is now operating in a number of cities. Congratulations to él Hotel Group!” Zainudin said.

To date, él Hotel Group overlooks six hotel units with a total of 1,400 rooms in a number of Java’s major cities, namely Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Batu, Malang, and Banyuwangi. él Hotel also celebrated its decennial with blood donor events and places of worship spring cleaning in its areas of operations.