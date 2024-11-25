Delta Dunia Makmur to Acquire Metallurgical Coal Mine in Australia for US$455 Million

Jakarta. Delta Dunia Makmur (IDX: DOID) is set to acquire a metallurgical coal mine in Australia valued at US$455 million (approximately Rp 7.2 trillion). The acquisition agreement was signed on Monday.

The acquisition, which will be conducted through its indirect subsidiary Bukit Makmur Internasional (BUMA International), involves the purchase of a 51 percent stake in the Dawson Complex from Peabody Energy Corporation (Peabody) through its subsidiary, Peabody SMC Pty Ltd.

Delta Dunia’s President Director, Ronald Sutardja, said that this acquisition strengthens the company’s position in the global metallurgical coal market, following its earlier acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group Inc. (ACG). He emphasized that this move is part of Delta Dunia’s multi-year strategic plan to diversify into a leading coal services provider and producer.

"Dawson will support our long-term growth ambitions and reinforce our role as a key player in the industry," said Sutardja in an official statement. "By leveraging the company’s expertise, the Dawson Complex will contribute significantly to our expansion in metallurgical coal production."

Advertisement

The Dawson Complex, one of Australia’s largest metallurgical coal mines, was previously part of Anglo American's Steelmaking Coal portfolio. It was sold to Peabody following a competitive sale process. The acquisition of the Dawson Complex will be funded by Delta Dunia’s cash reserves, syndicated bank facilities, and a rehabilitation guarantee facility. The transaction includes an upfront cash payment of S$355 million, with an additional S$100 million to be paid over the four years following the transaction’s completion.

BUMA International, a subsidiary of Delta Dunia, will acquire a 51 percent stake in the Dawson Complex, located in Bowen Basin, Australia. The acquisition covers several assets, including the Dawson, Dawson South, Dawson South Exploration, and Theodore South joint ventures. Mitsui Resources Pty Ltd. holds the remaining 49 percent of the shares.

Sutardja said Dawson’s high-volume operations produce premium metallurgical coal for the steelmaking industry and are supported by well-established infrastructure, including coal processing plants, conveyors, and sufficient port and rail capacity. Dawson’s long production track record has fostered strong relationships with key markets in Asia, particularly India and Japan.

With a production capacity of over 8 million tons per year (Mtpa) and confirmed reserves supporting a projected operational life of over 20 years, Dawson's resource base ensures the mine’s life span could extend beyond 50 years. This positions BUMA, a subsidiary of DOID, to become one of the world’s leading metallurgical coal producers.

The acquisition aligns with DOID’s strategy to expand its revenue diversification across commodities and geography. Additionally, the deal strengthens DOID’s long-term goal of growing in the metallurgical coal sector. Agreements to ensure the smooth and sustainable operation of the assets have been negotiated.

Delta Dunia Group has appointed Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited as the financial advisor and Corrs Chambers Westgarth as the legal advisor for the transaction.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: