Delta Dunia Makmur to Acquire Metallurgical Coal Mine in Australia for US$455 Million

Eva Fitriani
November 25, 2024 | 8:16 pm
SHARE
Atlantic Carbon Group Inc (ACG) operates UHG Anthracite mines, soon to be acquired by Delta Dunia Makmur (DOID) in a major US deal. (Photo courtesy of ACG)
Atlantic Carbon Group Inc (ACG) operates UHG Anthracite mines, soon to be acquired by Delta Dunia Makmur (DOID) in a major US deal. (Photo courtesy of ACG)

Jakarta. Delta Dunia Makmur (IDX: DOID) is set to acquire a metallurgical coal mine in Australia valued at US$455 million (approximately Rp 7.2 trillion).  The acquisition agreement was signed on Monday.

The acquisition, which will be conducted through its indirect subsidiary Bukit Makmur Internasional (BUMA International), involves the purchase of a 51 percent stake in the Dawson Complex from Peabody Energy Corporation (Peabody) through its subsidiary, Peabody SMC Pty Ltd.

Delta Dunia’s President Director, Ronald Sutardja, said that this acquisition strengthens the company’s position in the global metallurgical coal market, following its earlier acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group Inc. (ACG). He emphasized that this move is part of Delta Dunia’s multi-year strategic plan to diversify into a leading coal services provider and producer.

"Dawson will support our long-term growth ambitions and reinforce our role as a key player in the industry," said Sutardja in an official statement. "By leveraging the company’s expertise, the Dawson Complex will contribute significantly to our expansion in metallurgical coal production."

Advertisement

The Dawson Complex, one of Australia’s largest metallurgical coal mines, was previously part of Anglo American's Steelmaking Coal portfolio. It was sold to Peabody following a competitive sale process. The acquisition of the Dawson Complex will be funded by Delta Dunia’s cash reserves, syndicated bank facilities, and a rehabilitation guarantee facility. The transaction includes an upfront cash payment of S$355 million, with an additional S$100 million to be paid over the four years following the transaction’s completion.

BUMA International, a subsidiary of Delta Dunia, will acquire a 51 percent stake in the Dawson Complex, located in Bowen Basin, Australia. The acquisition covers several assets, including the Dawson, Dawson South, Dawson South Exploration, and Theodore South joint ventures. Mitsui Resources Pty Ltd. holds the remaining 49 percent of the shares.

Sutardja said Dawson’s high-volume operations produce premium metallurgical coal for the steelmaking industry and are supported by well-established infrastructure, including coal processing plants, conveyors, and sufficient port and rail capacity. Dawson’s long production track record has fostered strong relationships with key markets in Asia, particularly India and Japan.

With a production capacity of over 8 million tons per year (Mtpa) and confirmed reserves supporting a projected operational life of over 20 years, Dawson's resource base ensures the mine’s life span could extend beyond 50 years. This positions BUMA, a subsidiary of DOID, to become one of the world’s leading metallurgical coal producers.

The acquisition aligns with DOID’s strategy to expand its revenue diversification across commodities and geography. Additionally, the deal strengthens DOID’s long-term goal of growing in the metallurgical coal sector. Agreements to ensure the smooth and sustainable operation of the assets have been negotiated.

Delta Dunia Group has appointed Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited as the financial advisor and Corrs Chambers Westgarth as the legal advisor for the transaction.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Environment Minister Introduces New Mandatory Initiatives to Combat Water and Air Pollution
News 49 minutes ago

Environment Minister Introduces New Mandatory Initiatives to Combat Water and Air Pollution

 The Environment Ministry will focus on monitoring and improving water quality in major rivers and clean air in major cities
Minister Hanif: ESG Integration Crucial for Indonesia’s Sustainable Development
News 1 hours ago

Minister Hanif: ESG Integration Crucial for Indonesia’s Sustainable Development

 ESG is not only about meeting global standards but also a strategic approach to strengthening Indonesia’s position globally
Environment Ministry Pushes for Stronger Business Role in Addressing Climate Change
Business 1 hours ago

Environment Ministry Pushes for Stronger Business Role in Addressing Climate Change

 The Environment Ministry has outlined key strategies to engage the business sector in addressing poverty and climate change.
Industry Minister Pressures Apple on Investment Shortfall and iPhone 16 Ban
Business 2 hours ago

Industry Minister Pressures Apple on Investment Shortfall and iPhone 16 Ban

 Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita will summon Apple for negotiations on its unfulfilled investment plan
Over 169,000 Military Personnel Mobilized for Indonesia’s Regional Elections
News 2 hours ago

Over 169,000 Military Personnel Mobilized for Indonesia’s Regional Elections

 The Indonesian Military (TNI) is deploying 169,369 personnel to safeguard the 2024 regional elections scheduled for November 27.
News Index

Most Popular

Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
1
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
2
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
3
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
4
Rising Taxes Could Weaken Middle-Class Purchasing Power, CORE Economist Says
5
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED