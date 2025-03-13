Denza Enters Indonesia’s Auto Market, Outselling Premium Rivals

Wahyu Sahala Tua
March 13, 2025 | 9:47 am
Denza unveils its D9 model in Indonesia at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Pacific Place in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of BYD)
Jakarta. Denza, a luxury electric vehicle brand under BYD Group, made a strong debut in Indonesia, selling 937 units in its first two months despite entering the market only in late January 2025. According to data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), total wholesale car sales in Indonesia reached 134,227 units during the period.

The market remains largely dominated by Japanese manufacturers. Toyota retained its leading position with 46,479 units sold, securing a 34.6 percent market share, followed by Daihatsu with 21,942 units (16.3 percent). Honda ranked third with 16,033 units (11.9 percent), while Mitsubishi Motors and Suzuki followed with 11,712 units (8.7 percent) and 9,732 units (7.3 percent), respectively.

South Korean automaker Hyundai secured sixth place with 4,534 units sold (3.4 percent), followed by Mitsubishi Fuso (4,211 units) and Isuzu (4,109 units), each holding a 3.1 percent market share. Meanwhile, Chinese brands are gaining traction, with Wuling leading the segment at 2,945 units (2.2 percent), followed by Chery with 2,570 units (1.9 percent).

However, the biggest surprise came from Denza. The brand made an immediate impact, breaking into the top 15 best-selling car brands in Indonesia. In January, despite being available for less than a week, Denza managed to sell 25 units. Sales skyrocketed in February to 912 units, bringing its two-month total to 937 units.

This achievement placed Denza at 13th nationwide, surpassing several well-established brands such as Mazda, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Volvo, Volkswagen, and Kia. Among premium brands like BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Volkswagen, Denza’s wholesale sales were significantly higher.

Denza is a luxury new-energy vehicle brand under BYD Group. Founded in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, the brand has positioned itself as a key player in the premium electric vehicle market. Its strong entry into Indonesia highlights the growing demand for high-end EVs, presenting a major opportunity for BYD to strengthen its presence in the country.

Tags:
#Automotive
Keywords:
