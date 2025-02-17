Deputy Minister Joins Protest and Urges Ride-Hailing Firms to Pay Ramadan Bonus to Drivers

Hendro D Situmorang
February 17, 2025 | 3:59 pm
Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer joins a rally of motorcycle riders and car drivers from online taxi companies demanding Ramadan bonus in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Hendro Situmorang)
Jakarta. Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer on Monday joined a rally of motorcycle riders and car drivers demanding Ramadan bonuses from the ride-hailing companies they work for.

The Ramadan bonus, typically provided during the fasting month, serves as financial assistance for workers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the most significant holiday for Indonesian Muslims. The government mandates registered companies to pay permanent employees a bonus equivalent to one month’s salary.

However, drivers working for ride-hailing platforms such as Gojek and Grab are ineligible for the bonus due to their contractual status. Despite this, hundreds of drivers gathered in front of the Manpower Ministry headquarters in Jakarta to demand a Ramadan bonus ahead of the holy month.

"The government can push operators to provide drivers with a Ramadan bonus. The state must not allow its citizens to be exploited," Immanuel told the protesters from atop a pickup truck used as a makeshift podium.

He underlined that the bonus should be paid in cash rather than in commodities like rice or sugar.

"Online taxi drivers deserve a Ramadan bonus -- not rice, sugar, or other gifts. We want cash payments for these drivers," he said.

The deputy minister also warned companies against penalizing drivers for participating in the rally and suspending services, stressing that public protests and freedom of expression are protected by law.

Lily Pujiati, chairwoman of the Indonesian Transportation Workers Union (SPAI), said the demonstration was held simultaneously in multiple cities across Indonesia, involving drivers from ride-hailing and delivery companies. According to her, these drivers should be classified as permanent employees, given their routine tasks, wage structure, and company-issued job instructions.

