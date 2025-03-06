Dutch Government Plans Major Agricultural Investment Mission to Indonesia

Muhammad Farhan
May 14, 2025 | 7:58 pm
SHARE
Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen speaks to journalists during a visit to the Agriculture Ministry in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Farhan)
Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen speaks to journalists during a visit to the Agriculture Ministry in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Farhan)

Jakarta. The Dutch government plans to bring more than 30 companies from the food and horticulture sectors to invest in Indonesia as part of a long-term commitment to support the country’s agricultural development, the Dutch ambassador said on Wednesday.

During a visit to Indonesia’s Agriculture Ministry in Jakarta, Dutch Ambassador Marc Gerritsen praised Indonesia’s recent progress in achieving food self-sufficiency. The country’s government rice reserves for 2025 have reached a record-high 3.7 million tons by mid-May, driven by rising rice production across the archipelago.

Gerritsen said that the Netherlands -- renowned for its advanced agricultural technologies -- is ready to support Indonesia through concrete partnerships.

“In June, we will conduct an economic mission to Indonesia, led by our Minister of Trade and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, along with more than 30 Dutch horticulture companies that are eager to invest in Indonesia’s food and agriculture sectors,” Gerritsen said in a press briefing following his meeting with Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.

Advertisement

He added that Dutch firms will introduce technologies such as greenhouses, modern cultivation systems, high-quality seed development, and efficient seedling innovations to help enhance Indonesia’s food production.

“With our technology, one hectare of greenhouse can yield a high volume of food. So you don’t need large areas of land to meet food demand,” he explained.

Read More:
Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Set to Hit Record 4 Million Tons

Minister Amran welcomed the collaboration, especially its focus on horticulture, which plays a crucial role in national food resilience and sustainable agricultural output. He said similar partnerships have already begun in Humbang Hasundutan, North Sumatra, and Purwakarta, West Java.

“We’ve already launched cooperation in two areas, and even a seed center has been established in Purwakarta. We plan to accelerate this further,” Amran said.

He also described the partnership as a key innovation in food investment, citing Dutch agricultural technology’s proven ability to increase land productivity by up to tenfold. However, he stressed the importance of considering commodity pricing to ensure competitiveness in the domestic market.

“Our country is vast, has favorable climate conditions, and enjoys low production costs. These should be taken into account in future investment strategies,” Amran said.

Read More:
Bali Gov't Seeks Dutch Support to Preserve Local Cultural Heritage

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Dutch Government Plans Major Agricultural Investment Mission to Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Dutch Government Plans Major Agricultural Investment Mission to Indonesia

 “With our technology, one hectare of greenhouse can yield a high volume of food,” the Dutch envoy said.
Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Set to Hit Record 4 Million Tons
Business May 13, 2025 | 7:28 pm

Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Set to Hit Record 4 Million Tons

 The previous record for rice reserves was set in September 1985 at 3 million tons, achieved over nine months.
Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades
Business May 4, 2025 | 5:49 pm

Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades

 The stock surged by 1.8 million tons to reach 3.5 million tons in just four months, all without imports.
Indonesia Eyes Global Rice Export Market with Projected 12 Million Ton Surplus
Business Apr 11, 2025 | 8:28 pm

Indonesia Eyes Global Rice Export Market with Projected 12 Million Ton Surplus

 The government projects a rice surplus of up to 12 million tons, Indonesia will emerge as a key player in the global rice export market.
UAE’s Al-Ain Farms to Invest in Indonesia’s Dairy Production
Business Apr 10, 2025 | 9:33 pm

UAE’s Al-Ain Farms to Invest in Indonesia’s Dairy Production

 The government did not say how much would Emirati dairy giant Al-Ain Farms invest in Indonesia.
Police Raid Factory, Arrest Suspect in Crackdown on Fraudulent Minyakita Sales
News Mar 11, 2025 | 4:25 pm

Police Raid Factory, Arrest Suspect in Crackdown on Fraudulent Minyakita Sales

 Police said the factory’s filling machines were pre-set for different volumes, confirming deliberate fraud.
Prabowo's Merah Putih Cooperatives Aim to Cut Middlemen in Food Distribution
Business Mar 10, 2025 | 9:18 am

Prabowo's Merah Putih Cooperatives Aim to Cut Middlemen in Food Distribution

 Prabowo is planning to establish cooperatives across 80,000 Indonesian villages to make food commodities more affordable.
Minister Andi Amran Identifies 3 Companies for Underweight Subsidized Cooking Oil
Business Mar 9, 2025 | 10:05 pm

Minister Andi Amran Identifies 3 Companies for Underweight Subsidized Cooking Oil

 Launched in July 2022, Minyakita was introduced to address Indonesia’s shortage of affordable cooking oil.
Indonesia Has Enough Food Supplies for the Next Five Months: Gov't
Business Mar 7, 2025 | 2:35 pm

Indonesia Has Enough Food Supplies for the Next Five Months: Gov't

 Agricultural Minister Andi Amran also urges sellers to not sell food commodities beyond the maximum retail price.
Government to Launch 4,500 Food Outlets with Price Caps
Business Mar 6, 2025 | 8:33 pm

Government to Launch 4,500 Food Outlets with Price Caps

 The initiative aims to stabilize food prices and prevent market volatility by ensuring public access to affordable food.

The Latest

Adidas Supplier Hwaseung to Operate Second Factory in Central Java, Create 12,000 Jobs
Business 1 hours ago

Adidas Supplier Hwaseung to Operate Second Factory in Central Java, Create 12,000 Jobs

 The company plans to invest nearly Rp 4 trillion ($241.8 million) across its two factories, including the new facility in Pati Regency.
Trump's Middle East Visit Comes as His Family Deepens Business Ties in Region
News 3 hours ago

Trump's Middle East Visit Comes as His Family Deepens Business Ties in Region

 His family business aside, Trump wasn't shy about saying he'd shape the itinerary of his first extended overseas trip on quid pro quo.
Argentina Seeks Beef Export Deal as Indonesia Offers Poultry and Fruit in Return
Business 3 hours ago

Argentina Seeks Beef Export Deal as Indonesia Offers Poultry and Fruit in Return

 As one of the world’s largest beef exporters, Argentina is working to fulfill Indonesia’s health and halal certification requirements.
Dutch Government Plans Major Agricultural Investment Mission to Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Dutch Government Plans Major Agricultural Investment Mission to Indonesia

 “With our technology, one hectare of greenhouse can yield a high volume of food,” the Dutch envoy said.
‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Business 6 hours ago

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

 As US-China trade war eases, Indonesia should focus on boosting its household consumption, Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani says.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
1
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
2
Indonesia Ranks Top 3 in ASEAN Competitiveness, So Why Are Investors Still Hesitant?
3
Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13
4
Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says
5
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED