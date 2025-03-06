Dutch Government Plans Major Agricultural Investment Mission to Indonesia

Jakarta. The Dutch government plans to bring more than 30 companies from the food and horticulture sectors to invest in Indonesia as part of a long-term commitment to support the country’s agricultural development, the Dutch ambassador said on Wednesday.

During a visit to Indonesia’s Agriculture Ministry in Jakarta, Dutch Ambassador Marc Gerritsen praised Indonesia’s recent progress in achieving food self-sufficiency. The country’s government rice reserves for 2025 have reached a record-high 3.7 million tons by mid-May, driven by rising rice production across the archipelago.

Gerritsen said that the Netherlands -- renowned for its advanced agricultural technologies -- is ready to support Indonesia through concrete partnerships.

“In June, we will conduct an economic mission to Indonesia, led by our Minister of Trade and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, along with more than 30 Dutch horticulture companies that are eager to invest in Indonesia’s food and agriculture sectors,” Gerritsen said in a press briefing following his meeting with Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.

He added that Dutch firms will introduce technologies such as greenhouses, modern cultivation systems, high-quality seed development, and efficient seedling innovations to help enhance Indonesia’s food production.

“With our technology, one hectare of greenhouse can yield a high volume of food. So you don’t need large areas of land to meet food demand,” he explained.

Minister Amran welcomed the collaboration, especially its focus on horticulture, which plays a crucial role in national food resilience and sustainable agricultural output. He said similar partnerships have already begun in Humbang Hasundutan, North Sumatra, and Purwakarta, West Java.

“We’ve already launched cooperation in two areas, and even a seed center has been established in Purwakarta. We plan to accelerate this further,” Amran said.

He also described the partnership as a key innovation in food investment, citing Dutch agricultural technology’s proven ability to increase land productivity by up to tenfold. However, he stressed the importance of considering commodity pricing to ensure competitiveness in the domestic market.

“Our country is vast, has favorable climate conditions, and enjoys low production costs. These should be taken into account in future investment strategies,” Amran said.

