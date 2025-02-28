Dutch Government Sets Aside $300 Million to Back Key Indonesian Programs

Antara
June 10, 2025 | 12:40 pm
Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen speaks to journalists during a visit to the Agriculture Ministry in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Farhan)
Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen speaks to journalists during a visit to the Agriculture Ministry in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Farhan)

Jakarta. The Dutch government has prepared an investment of US$300 million (approximately Rp 4.9 trillion) to support various development programs in Indonesia through the investment agency Invest International, an Indonesian executive said on Tuesday.

Anindya Bakrie, chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), said the Dutch investment will go to the Indonesian government's free nutritious meal program and the provision of affordable housing.

“This investment is not just a discourse, but a concrete step by the Dutch government to engage in long-term projects in Indonesia,” Anindya said after receiving a visit from the Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia, Marc Gerritsen, in Jakarta.

“They are looking for partners not only to trade with, but also for long-term investments,” Anindya added.

Gerritsen emphasized that the partnership with Kadin Indonesia is highly strategic in bridging Indonesia’s national development needs with the capabilities of the Dutch private sector.

“We want to support Indonesia’s sustainable development projects and deliver real impact for the community,” said Gerritsen.

Dutch Government Plans Major Agricultural Investment Mission to Indonesia

The envoy informed that 120 Dutch companies are scheduled to visit Indonesia on a trade and investment mission on June 16. This mission will be divided across several cities, including Jakarta, Medan, Semarang, and Makassar, with a focus on three sectors: food security, maritime affairs, and water management.

The Netherlands is the largest investor from the European Union in Indonesia, contributing around 46 percent of total European investment in the country. This round of investment also includes potential cooperation in the field of employment, particularly involving seafarers and healthcare workers.

