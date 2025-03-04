East Java Gas Stations Face Sales Drop Over Fuel Tampering Claims

Malang. Pertamina Patra Niaga Jatimbalinus has tested fuel at 957 regular gas stations across East Java to verify quality amid fuel tampering concerns. Gas stations reported a 28 percent drop in sales following the scandal.

Ahad Rahedi, Area Manager for Communications, Relations, and CSR at Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Jatimbalinus, confirmed the inspections covered not only Pertamax but also other fuel types, including Pertamax Turbo, Pertamax Green, Pertamina Dex, and Dexlite. Pertamina Patra Niaga is the trading arm of state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina.

Some of the sampled gas stations include those in Malang and Surabaya. The collected samples have been sent to the Research and Development Center for Oil and Gas Technology (Lemigas) for further analysis.

"The samples from four gas stations—two in Surabaya taken on Feb. 27, 2025, and two in Malang on Feb. 28, 2025—have been sent to Lemigas. Additionally, samples from 15 gas stations, collected on March 3, 2025, have been sent to the Tuban Fuel Terminal (FT Tuban). The results from Lemigas are still pending, while the Tuban Fuel Terminal is in the process of receiving the samples," Ahad said.

The fuel tampering allegations have affected sales, according to Rudi Soesamto, a gas station owner in Malang. He welcomed Pertamina Patra Niaga’s sampling initiative, stating that consumer concerns had led to a decline in fuel sales.

"Before the issue arose, we sold around 7,000 liters per day, but sales have now dropped to 5,000 liters daily," Rudi said.

He urged Pertamina to clarify the situation and restore public trust.

"The fuel mixing rumors have significantly influenced consumer behavior. Many now fear that Pertamax is equivalent to Pertalite (the subsidized fuel with lower octane). If Pertamina can publish the lab results, it will help regain public confidence," he added.

Pertamina Faces Widening Corruption Scandal

The fuel testing comes amid controversy surrounding Pertamina, as prosecutors investigate a massive corruption scandal involving unauthorized crude oil imports and fraudulent fuel blending.

Pertamina President Director Simon Aloysius Mantiri issued a public apology on Monday following the arrest of nine suspects, including two CEOs of the company’s subsidiaries. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) estimates the illegal activities caused Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion) in state losses, making it one of Indonesia’s largest corruption cases.

During a press conference, Simon denied allegations that Pertamina had been selling illegally blended fuel products, citing recent Lemigas test results from 75 fuel samples across Greater Jakarta. He said that all samples met government-mandated quality standards for RON 90 (Pertalite), RON 92 (Pertamax), RON 95 (Pertamax Green), and RON 98 (Pertamax Turbo).

