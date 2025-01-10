East Kalimantan Government Converts Ex-Coal Mining Lands to Paddy Fields

Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
January 10, 2025 | 8:30 am
SHARE
Volunteers and government officials plant paddy in former coal mining lands in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Fuad Iqbal)
Volunteers and government officials plant paddy in former coal mining lands in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Fuad Iqbal)

Samarinda. The East Kalimantan government has turned a former mining area in the provincial capital Samarinda into agricultural land for rice cultivation. Acting Governor Akmal Malik said this initiative supports food self-sufficiency and the free nutritious meals program introduced by President Prabowo Subianto.

“Rice planting on former mining land is more productive compared to conventional paddy fields,” Akmal said on Thursday.

Akmal explained that the rice harvested on former mining land will increase the amount of paddy output. From this planting, the provincial government is optimistic that they will achieve rice harvests of up to four tons per hectare.

“The harvest from rice planting on former mining land can produce much more paddy compared to yields from typical rice fields,” he said.

Akmal further elaborated that the total area of former mining land in East Kalimantan is estimated to exceed 200,000 hectares. If half of this land is converted and cultivated for agriculture, East Kalimantan is expected to achieve food self-sufficiency by 2026.

“Imagine there are 200,000 hectares [of ex-mining lands] and if we use half of them for rice planting, we will be able to achieve self-sufficiency in food,” he said.

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

East Kalimantan Government Converts Ex-Coal Mining Lands to Paddy Fields
Business 2 hours ago

East Kalimantan Government Converts Ex-Coal Mining Lands to Paddy Fields

 the provincial government is optimistic that they will achieve rice harvests of up to four tons per hectare.
Indonesia, Hong Kong Discuss Possible Supply Chain Cooperation
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Indonesia, Hong Kong Discuss Possible Supply Chain Cooperation

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto recently met with Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan.
Pupuk Indonesia's Warehouses Have Enough Space for Subsidized Fertilizers
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia's Warehouses Have Enough Space for Subsidized Fertilizers

 Pupuk Indonesia says that its warehouses in Ngawi will be able to store the fertilizers.
Indonesia Builds World’s Largest Refuse-Derived Fuel Facility
News 11 hours ago

Indonesia Builds World’s Largest Refuse-Derived Fuel Facility

 The facility will reduce the load at Bantargebang by 30 percent while generating 875 tons of RDF products daily.
Army Airstrike on Myanmar Village Kills At Least 40 People, Reports Say
News 12 hours ago

Army Airstrike on Myanmar Village Kills At Least 40 People, Reports Say

 The attack occurred Wednesday in Kyauk Ni Maw village on Ramree island, an area controlled by the ethnic Arakan Army.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
1
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
2
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
3
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
4
New BRICS Member Indonesia Unfazed by Trump’s Tariff Threats
5
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED