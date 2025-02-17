Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 2, 2025 | 10:40 am
SHARE
A staff sets up a gold jewelry store in North Sumatra on April 22, 2025. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)
A staff sets up a gold jewelry store in North Sumatra on April 22, 2025. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s monthly inflation rose to 1.17 percent in April, driven primarily by higher electricity tariffs and surging gold jewelry prices, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported on Friday.

Although the April inflation rate was lower than the 1.65 percent recorded in March, the country still saw a year-on-year inflation rate of 1.95 percent, according to BPS.

Pudji Ismartini, a deputy at BPS, told a press conference that the housing, electricity, and household fuel group contributed the most to April’s inflation, accounting for 0.98 percent of the total.

“Electricity tariffs alone contributed 0.97 percent to overall monthly inflation,” Pudji said, noting an average increase of 26.99 percent in electricity prices.

Advertisement

The spike follows the government’s decision to end a 50 percent discount on post-paid electricity bills, allowing rates to return to normal levels.

Gold jewelry was the second-largest contributor to inflation, accounting for 0.16 percent of the monthly rise. This was driven by continued increases in global gold prices. According to BPS, gold jewelry experienced a record-breaking 10.52 percent month-to-month inflation.

“This is the highest monthly inflation for gold jewelry in the past 20 months,” Pudji said, adding that the category had not seen double-digit inflation since at least early 2023.

Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%
A man sells red chilis at a traditional market in North Maluku on April 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)

Some food commodities also saw price increases in April. Shallots contributed 0.06 percent to the overall inflation, while red chilies and tomatoes added 0.04 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively -- each a staple in Indonesian cuisine.

However, price declines in other food items helped ease the overall inflation rate. Bird’s eye chilies contributed 0.08 percent in deflation, followed by broiler chicken (0.06 percent) and chicken eggs (0.04 percent).

Tags:
#Macroeconomics #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%
Business 6 hours ago

Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%

 The spike follows the government’s decision to end a 50% discount on post-paid electricity bills, allowing rates to return to normal levels.
Gold Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Global Market Turmoil
Business Apr 21, 2025 | 12:15 pm

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Global Market Turmoil

 The surge in Antam's gold prices aligns with a global trend, as gold prices have reached record highs amid escalating trade tensions.
Indonesia Records 1.65 Percent Inflation in March
Business Apr 8, 2025 | 12:20 pm

Indonesia Records 1.65 Percent Inflation in March

 Price hikes in electricity bills and food commodities have led to the 1.65 percent monthly inflation.
JCI Extends Losses, Gold Hits Record as Markets Await BI, Fed Decision
Business Mar 19, 2025 | 9:30 am

JCI Extends Losses, Gold Hits Record as Markets Await BI, Fed Decision

 JCI falls as investors eye BI, Fed rate decisions. Rupiah weakens, gold tops $3,000 on geopolitical risks. Market volatility persists.
Indonesia's Palm Oil Export Soars 58 Pct to $2.27 Billion
Business Mar 17, 2025 | 3:04 pm

Indonesia's Palm Oil Export Soars 58 Pct to $2.27 Billion

 Indonesia's palm oil exports also jumped 89.54 percent year-on-year in February, according to BPS.
Indonesia's Rice Production to Hit Record High at 13.95 Million Tons in Early 2025
Business Mar 3, 2025 | 4:16 pm

Indonesia's Rice Production to Hit Record High at 13.95 Million Tons in Early 2025

 A record-high rice production in January-April 2025 paves the way for Indonesia to not import its staple food this year.
Electricity Discounts Cause Indonesia's 0.48 Pct February Deflation
Business Mar 3, 2025 | 12:54 pm

Electricity Discounts Cause Indonesia's 0.48 Pct February Deflation

 Declining prices of broiler chicken meat and red chili peppers also contributed to the 0.48 percent deflation, BPS says.
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
Business Feb 18, 2025 | 10:14 am

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion

 Indonesian CPO exports had fallen 24.1 percent from $1.89 billion in December 2024 to $1.44 billion the following month.
Indonesia Imports $61.2 Million Worth of Beef as Ramadan Nears
Business Feb 17, 2025 | 5:25 pm

Indonesia Imports $61.2 Million Worth of Beef as Ramadan Nears

 Indonesia imported approximately 18,220 tons of beef in January with India becoming its top supplier that month.
Indonesia Retains Trade Surplus Run for 57th Consecutive Month
Business Feb 17, 2025 | 12:25 pm

Indonesia Retains Trade Surplus Run for 57th Consecutive Month

 Indonesia's trade surplus amounted to $3.45 billion in January, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

The Latest

Can Indonesia Provide A Better Life for Its Workers?
News 4 hours ago

Can Indonesia Provide A Better Life for Its Workers?

 President Prabowo Subianto recently made some promises for Indonesian workers, but will he walk the talk?
Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash
News 5 hours ago

Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash

 Dedi, who assumed office earlier this year, has garnered national attention and social media buzz for a string of unconventional policies.
Four Indonesians Plead for Repatriation After Alleged Abuse in Cambodia
News 5 hours ago

Four Indonesians Plead for Repatriation After Alleged Abuse in Cambodia

 In the footage, Cikal says he and his companions were abused by their employers and have run out of money.
US Army Plans for Potential Parade on Trump's Birthday Call for 6,600 Soldiers
News 5 hours ago

US Army Plans for Potential Parade on Trump's Birthday Call for 6,600 Soldiers

 The Army anniversary just happens to coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday on June 14.
Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%
Business 6 hours ago

Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%

 The spike follows the government’s decision to end a 50% discount on post-paid electricity bills, allowing rates to return to normal levels.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
1
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
2
Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
3
Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain
4
As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
5
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED