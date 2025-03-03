Electricity Discounts Cause Indonesia's 0.48 Pct February Deflation

Jayanty Nada Shofa
March 3, 2025 | 12:54 pm
SHARE
A woman checks on the electricity meters in a low-cost apartment building in Serang, Banten, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Angga Budhiyanto)
A woman checks on the electricity meters in a low-cost apartment building in Serang, Banten, on Feb. 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Angga Budhiyanto)

Jakarta. Indonesia posted a 0.48 percent month-to-month deflation in February which the Central Statistics Agency or BPS attributed to the electricity bill discounts.

The government had halved the electricity bills for households with a power capacity of between 450 and 2,200 volt-amperes. This represents about 97 percent of the customers in Indonesia. The 50-percent discount was one of the economic stimulus packages aimed at offsetting the value-added tax increase. The discounts were available in the first two months of 2025. They also applied for both pre-paid and postpaid electricity bills. Prices are now back to normal.

"Electricity bills saw a 21.3 percent deflation, and they contributed to 0.67 percent in the [overall] deflation [in February]. This is all because of the 50-percent discounts," BPS' head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti told a hybrid press briefing on Monday.

Other factors that contribute to the 0.48 percent deflation include declining prices of food products like broiler chicken meat and eggs, as well as red chili peppers -- all of which had been witnessing soaring prices over the past months. Red chili peppers -- a key ingredient in Indonesian cooking -- logged a whopping 7.31 percent deflation in February. This is much higher compared to boiler chicken meat (3.5 percent) and eggs (1.93 percent), BPS data shows. For context, broilers refer to chickens that are specifically bred for meat production.

Advertisement

"Shallots and tomatoes have already been facing deflation since January 2025 because supplies have already grown and surpassed that of the previous month," Amalia said.

The month-to-month deflation for shallots was at the double digits at 10.03 percent, while tomatoes reached 8.56 percent.

According to BPS, the year-on-year deflation hit 0.09 percent in February.

Electricity Discounts Cause Indonesia's 0.48 Pct February Deflation
A man sells red chili peppers at a traditional market in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi on Feb. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andry Denisah)

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pertamina CEO Issues Public Apology Amid Graft and Fuel Blending Scandals
News 1 hours ago

Pertamina CEO Issues Public Apology Amid Graft and Fuel Blending Scandals

 The probe into Pertamina’s fuel blending and illegal crude imports is shaping up to be one of the country’s biggest corruption cases.
MUFFEST+ Celebrates A Decade of Making Indonesian Modest Fashion Go Global
Special Updates 2 hours ago

MUFFEST+ Celebrates A Decade of Making Indonesian Modest Fashion Go Global

 MUFFEST+ Road to IN2MOTIONFEST 2025 picked the theme "Connecting in Style".
Electricity Discounts Cause Indonesia's 0.48 Pct February Deflation
Business 2 hours ago

Electricity Discounts Cause Indonesia's 0.48 Pct February Deflation

 Declining prices of broiler chicken meat and red chili peppers also contributed to the 0.48 percent deflation, BPS says.
PTPP Project's De Tjolomadoe Turns into World-Class Heritage Tourist Site
Special Updates 3 hours ago

PTPP Project's De Tjolomadoe Turns into World-Class Heritage Tourist Site

 De Tjolomadoe was once the Colomadu Sugar Factory and had undergone renovation works thanks to state-run construction firm PTPP.
Indonesia Works on Modern Farming Clusters to Keep Global Food Barn Dream Alive
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Works on Modern Farming Clusters to Keep Global Food Barn Dream Alive

 The government intends to transform Indonesia from being a food importer into becoming the world's food barn or major food exporter.
News Index

Most Popular

Zelensky Leaves White House without Signing Minerals as Trump Calls Him ‘Disrespectful’
1
Zelensky Leaves White House without Signing Minerals as Trump Calls Him ‘Disrespectful’
2
Erick Thohir to Transfer $909 Billion in SOE Assets to Danantara
3
Two Female Hikers Die at Papua’s Carstensz Summit
4
Indonesia Repatriates 84 Citizens Trapped in Myanmar Online Scam
5
Food Prices Expected to Rise During Ramadan Due to High Demand, Supply Constraints
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED