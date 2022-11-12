Elon Musk Cancels Bali Trip, will Address B20 Forum Virtually: Host

Jakarta. Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk will not physically attend a major investment forum in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali scheduled for Sunday and Monday, instead, he will address the forum virtually, the organizers said on Saturday.

Musk is one of the keynote speakers at the B20 Summit, an international investment forum that precedes the gathering of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders on the same island.

Advertisement

He is slated to deliver his insights in a session themed “Navigating Future Disruption of Global Technological Innovation”.

“He is unable to attend … because of his conflicting schedules in the United States that require his presence there,” Arsjad Rasyid, the Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), was quoted by CNBC Indonesia as saying.

The chamber is the host of the B20 Summit.

Arsjad said Musk will have to attend a court hearing regarding the recent acquisition of the giant social media website Twitter.

The B20 organizers said more than 2,000 delegates from 69 countries will participate in the forum in person or virtually.