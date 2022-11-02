Elon Musk Scheduled to Speak at Bali Summit

Jakarta. World’s richest man Elon Musk is scheduled to deliver a speech during an international gathering o business leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali on November 13-14.

Musk, who recently made headlines after buying Twitter, will share a session with Anindya Bakrie, the CEO of business conglomeration Bakrie & Brothers.

Both men will deliver their thoughts on the theme "Navigating Future Disruption of Global Technological Innovation", Anindya wrote on his Instagram account.

“We are less than 30 days away from the B20 Summit Indonesia 2022 on 13-14 November 2022. The business community, government leaders, and policy-makers will attend this much anticipated international business forum to discuss B20 Indonesia 2022 policy recommendations and legacy programs that will create impactful changes to the global business environment,” Anindya said.

Other speakers during the two-day event will include former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Unilever CEO Alan Jope, World Bank Managing Director Mari Elka Pangestu, McKinsey & Company Managing Director Bob Sternfels, Manulife CEO Roy Gori, and Freeport-McMoRan President Kathleen L. Quirk.