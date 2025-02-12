Emirates Airlines Plans to Expand Operations in Indonesia

Monique Handa Shafira
February 12, 2025 | 11:54 am
Indonesia's Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets with Emirates Airlines' Divisional Senior Vice President Sheikh Majid Al Mualla on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Handout)
Indonesia's Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets with Emirates Airlines' Divisional Senior Vice President Sheikh Majid Al Mualla on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Handout)

Dubai. Emirates Airlines is set to expand its operations in Indonesia by increasing flight frequencies and introducing larger aircraft, including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777, to major cities such as Jakarta, Surabaya, and Denpasar.

The plan was discussed during a meeting between Indonesia’s Chief Economic Affairs Minister, Airlangga Hartarto, and Emirates Airlines’ Divisional Senior Vice President Sheikh Majid Al Mualla on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

Majid cited strong demand for larger aircraft and Indonesia’s airport infrastructure, which meets international standards, as key factors behind the expansion.

"The Airbus A380 offers a unique travel experience with superior comfort. Additionally, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is fully equipped to accommodate large-bodied aircraft," Majid said in an official statement on Wednesday.

He added that the increased flight capacity would help boost Indonesia’s tourism sector by attracting more international visitors.

"Expanding flights to key business and tourism destinations will strengthen our tourism sector, which plays a crucial role in achieving the country’s economic growth target of 8 percent," he said.

With robust infrastructure and operational support, several international airports in Indonesia are ready to accommodate the Airbus A380, he added.

