Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta

Alfida Rizky Febrianna
May 26, 2025 | 10:37 am
Participants attend the Energy and Mineral Forum hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings in Jakarta, Monday, May 26, 2025. (JG Photo/Heru Andriyanto)
Participants attend the Energy and Mineral Forum hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings in Jakarta, Monday, May 26, 2025. (JG Photo/Heru Andriyanto)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, in collaboration with media group B-Universe -- which includes the Jakarta Globe,Beritasatu, BTV, and Investor Daily -- is holding the 2025 Energy and Mineral Forum on Monday at the Kempinski Grand Ballroom in Jakarta.

The event brings together key stakeholders from academia, industry, and the business community to engage in discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing Indonesia’s energy and mineral sectors.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia and B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita are set to open the forum, which will feature six panel sessions with expert speakers from various sectors.

The forum’s sessions will cover a wide range of topics including oil and gas, coal and energy transition, new and renewable energy (NRE), mineral mining and downstream industries, electricity and infrastructure, and supporting industries and labor.

Key sessions include:
Oil and Gas: A discussion on the transformation of the oil and gas industry, focusing on efficiency and new exploration. Speakers will include representatives from the Energy Ministry, Pertamina Hulu Energi, the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas), and the Geological Agency.

Coal and Energy Transition: This session will explore the future of coal through downstream development, gasification, and fair transition strategies. Speakers include representatives from the Energy Ministry, the Indonesian Mineral and Coal Energy Suppliers Association (Aspebindo), and the Indonesian Mining and Energy Forum (IMEF).

Read More:
Prabowo Vows Energy Reform, Threatens to Fire Officials Blocking Investment

New and Renewable Energy: Focusing on clean energy for national energy sovereignty, this session will highlight the challenges and opportunities in the NRE sector. Speakers will represent the Energy Ministry, Pertamina NRE, the Indonesian Renewable Energy Society (METI), and ICDX.

Mineral Industry and Mining Industrialization: This discussion will address the journey "from mine to manufacturing" with a focus on the industrialization of strategic minerals. Speakers will include members of the National Task Force on Downstreaming and Energy Security, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), and the Indonesian Nickel Miners Association (APNI).

Electricity and Energy Infrastructure: Under the theme of building a reliable, inclusive, and sustainable power system, this session will feature insights from the National Energy Council, the Indonesian Electricity Society (MKI), and the Energy Ministry.

Supporting Industries and Labor: The final session will examine the value chain of supporting industries, focusing on human resources, technology, and the role of local players. Speakers include academics from UPN Veteran Jakarta and the Indonesian Association of Geologists (IAGI).

Read More:
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 

The forum will conclude with closing remarks from Indonesian Mining Association (IMA) Chairman Rachmat Makkasau and Tri Winarno, Director General of Minerals and Coal at the Energy Ministry. They will discuss the outlook for Indonesia’s energy and mineral future.

The forum aims not only to connect stakeholders across the sector but also to provide meaningful insights to guide future policy and investment decisions in Indonesia’s energy and mineral landscape.

