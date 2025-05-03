Energy Ministry Proposes Up to $6.5 Billion in Electricity Subsidies for 2026

Bambang Ismoyo
July 1, 2025 | 10:56 am
SHARE
Workers repair an electrical pole transformer in Kediri, East Java, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Antara Photo/Prasetia Fauzani)
Workers repair an electrical pole transformer in Kediri, East Java, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Antara Photo/Prasetia Fauzani)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry (ESDM) has proposed allocating between Rp 97.37 trillion ($6 billion) and Rp 104.97 trillion ($6.49 billion) in electricity subsidies for 2026, targeting 44.88 million customers nationwide, primarily low-income and vulnerable households.

“This aims to drive a more efficient and equitable energy transition while considering economic, social, fiscal, and environmental aspects,” said Jisman P. Hutajulu, the ministry’s Director General of Electricity, during a hearing with the House of Representatives’ Commission XII on Monday.

The proposed subsidy is calculated based on macroeconomic assumptions, including an exchange rate of Rp 16,500–16,900 per US dollar, Indonesian crude oil prices between $60 and $80 per barrel, and an inflation rate ranging from 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

The subsidy will cover 44.88 million households, including customers with 450-volt ampere (VA) and 900 VA connections, as well as small businesses, industries, and the social sector.

Advertisement
Read More:
Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program

Jisman outlined several measures to manage the subsidy burden, including managing the basic cost of electricity supply (BPP) and implementing roadmaps for specific fuel consumption and operational efficiencies in power plants to reduce operational costs.

The government is also promoting a natural gas price of $7 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for power generation, capping purchase prices from independent power producers, and reducing transmission and distribution losses, particularly in remote and underdeveloped regions.

Additionally, the domestic market obligation (DMO) for coal, set at $70 per ton, will continue to help lower fuel costs for power plants.

The ESDM ministry reported that the majority of electricity subsidies currently benefit households, with 24.75 million customers in the 450 VA category and 10.49 million underprivileged customers in the 900 VA category out of 85.4 million total household customers.

“Household electricity subsidies accounted for 67.49% of the total in 2024 and are estimated to reach 64.41% in 2025. Meanwhile, total electricity subsidy realization in 2024 amounted to Rp 77.05 trillion,” Jisman said.

Tags:
#Economy #Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Energy Ministry Proposes Up to $6.5 Billion in Electricity Subsidies for 2026
Business 5 hours ago

Energy Ministry Proposes Up to $6.5 Billion in Electricity Subsidies for 2026

 Indonesia plans up to $6.5 billion in 2026 electricity subsidies, targeting low-income households.
Indonesia Weighs China, Russia Nuclear Tech as 24,000-Ton Uranium Reserve Identified
Business Jun 20, 2025 | 7:06 pm

Indonesia Weighs China, Russia Nuclear Tech as 24,000-Ton Uranium Reserve Identified

 Indonesia may use Chinese or Russian tech for its first nuclear plants, with 24,000 tons of uranium in Kalimantan ready to fuel the plan.
PLN Posts $33b Revenue in 2024, But Profit Drops 19.5%
Business Jun 19, 2025 | 9:38 am

PLN Posts $33b Revenue in 2024, But Profit Drops 19.5%

 PLN booked Rp545.4t in revenue for 2024, up 11.9% from last year, while net profit dropped 19.5% to Rp17.76t
Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network
News May 30, 2025 | 6:00 pm

Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network

 Indonesia plans to build a 47,758 km transmission network to connect renewable energy plants and expand power access nationwide by 2034.
Indonesia Rolls Out Economic Stimulus Programs for School Holiday Season
Business May 27, 2025 | 2:44 pm

Indonesia Rolls Out Economic Stimulus Programs for School Holiday Season

 Indonesia launches school holiday stimulus: transport, electricity, food aid, and wage subsidies to boost Q2 growth and spending.
Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta
Business May 26, 2025 | 10:37 am

Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta

 Participants engage in discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing Indonesia’s energy and mineral sectors.
Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
News May 24, 2025 | 12:18 pm

Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June

 Indonesia to resume electricity discounts on June 5, targeting homes under 1,300 VA, part of a stimulus plan to ease living costs.
PLN Startup Day 2025 to Spotlight Innovation and Collaboration in Energy Sector
Special Updates May 21, 2025 | 1:34 am

PLN Startup Day 2025 to Spotlight Innovation and Collaboration in Energy Sector

 Since its launch in 2023, PLN Startup Day has made notable strides, with more than 60 energy and tech startups joining the community.
Bali Blackout: Island Still Grappling with Power Disruptions
News May 6, 2025 | 11:04 am

Bali Blackout: Island Still Grappling with Power Disruptions

 Days after a massive blackout, Bali still faces rolling outages disrupting daily life, internet, clean water, and tourism businesses.
Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout
News May 3, 2025 | 10:42 am

Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout

 PLN restores power across Bali within 12 hours after blackout caused by undersea cable fault; airport and public services return to normal.

The Latest

Indonesia's AGO to Question Google Staff in Chromebook Corruption Probe
News 58 minutes ago

Indonesia's AGO to Question Google Staff in Chromebook Corruption Probe

 Indonesia’s AGO will question Google Indonesia staff in a corruption probe over a $615M Chromebook procurement by the Education Ministry.
While Footballers Get Rolexes, Muay Thai Champion Gets Cart Parade
News 1 hours ago

While Footballers Get Rolexes, Muay Thai Champion Gets Cart Parade

 A Muay Thai athlete from Probolinggo Regency, East Java, was paraded around the village in a cart by local residents.
Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption
Business 1 hours ago

Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption

 Indonesia’s Supreme Court rejects Harvey Moeis’ appeal, upholding his 20-year prison term in a major tin trade corruption case.
Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023
News 2 hours ago

Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023

 Indonesia has recorded zero terror attacks since 2023, with thousands of ex-militants pledging loyalty as police maintain preventive strikes
Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive

 Prabowo praises the Indonesian police for boosting corn production and supporting the national nutrition program.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
1
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
2
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
3
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
4
Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens
5
Indonesia Eases Import Rules on 10 Products to Support Industries, Growth
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED