Enggartiasto: Energy Transformation Relies on Ideas and Collaboration, Not Just Pipes and Cables

Zhulfakar
May 26, 2025 | 7:36 pm
SHARE
Executive Chairman B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita delivers remarks at the opening of the 2025 Energy and Mineral Forum, held by Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry in collaboration with B-Universe media group in Jakarta, Monday, May 26, 2025. Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.
Executive Chairman B-Universe Enggartiasto Lukita delivers remarks at the opening of the 2025 Energy and Mineral Forum, held by Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry in collaboration with B-Universe media group in Jakarta, Monday, May 26, 2025. Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.

Jakarta. Executive Chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, Enggartiasto Lukita, stressed the vital role of media as part of Indonesia’s national energy transformation during the opening of the 2025 Energy Mineral Forum.

The event, held Monday at the Kempinski Hotel Indonesia, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) and the B-Universe media group, which includes BeritaSatu.com, BTV, Investor Daily, and Jakarta Globe.

Enggartiasto stressed that the media’s responsibility extends beyond simply reporting news. “As media, we believe our task is not only to convey information but also to nurture spaces for dialogue and hope,” he said during his speech in the Kempinski Grand Ballroom.

He said energy transformation cannot rely solely on physical infrastructure. Instead, it requires a collaborative ecosystem involving academics, industry practitioners, and entrepreneurs. “Energy transformation depends not only on cables and pipelines but also on networks of ideas, energy, intention, and the willingness to listen,” Enggartiasto said.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'

The forum serves as an important milestone toward Indonesia’s energy self-sufficiency. Enggartiasto described the event as a foundational step toward national energy independence. “What we need are those who declare commitment, not those who cast blame,” he added.

Enggartiasto also called on all participants to engage not just as attendees but as committed stakeholders in Indonesia’s energy future. The forum is the first part of the upcoming Energy and Mineral Festival, scheduled for July 30-31. The festival will feature exhibitions, forums, award ceremonies, and pop culture collaborations aimed at uniting all energy and mineral sector players.

Through this forum, B-Universe demonstrates its active role as a media organization promoting a collaborative ecosystem for Indonesia’s energy future.

The event was attended by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, leaders from the oil and renewable energy sectors, academics, and investors, underscoring a collective commitment to accelerate the country’s energy transition and strengthen domestic supply independence.

The forum included six discussion sessions led by experts from various fields, covering key topics such as oil and gas, coal and energy transition, new and renewable energy, mineral mining and downstream industries, electricity and energy infrastructure, and supporting industries and workforce issues.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business 2 hours ago

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Enggartiasto: Energy Transformation Relies on Ideas and Collaboration, Not Just Pipes and Cables
Business 2 hours ago

Enggartiasto: Energy Transformation Relies on Ideas and Collaboration, Not Just Pipes and Cables

 B-Universe Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita stresses media’s crucial role in driving dialogue and collaboration for Indonesia’s energy future.
Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence
News 3 hours ago

Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence

 Bahlil suggests Indonesia’s oil import dependence may be intentional sabotage as gov’t tightens sector oversight after Pertamina scandal.
'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access
Business 7 hours ago

'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access

 “Let’s admit that our energy conversations have become too fancy, too complex. Sometimes, even I don’t understand them,” he said.
Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta
Business 11 hours ago

Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta

 Participants engage in discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing Indonesia’s energy and mineral sectors.
Miss Autonomy Finalists Visit B Universe, Voice Concerns Over Layoffs
Lifestyle May 9, 2025 | 9:44 pm

Miss Autonomy Finalists Visit B Universe, Voice Concerns Over Layoffs

 Putri Otonomi 2025 finalists call for youth empowerment and skill-building amid rising layoffs during a media visit to B Universe.
Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale
News May 8, 2025 | 6:28 pm

Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale

 "With 10 years of experience leading the country, he remains a valuable voice of reason," Enggartiasto said of Jokowi.
SBY Urges Prabowo to Prepare for Economic Shock from US Tariffs
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 10:21 am

SBY Urges Prabowo to Prepare for Economic Shock from US Tariffs

 SBY warns US tariffs under Trump will impact Indonesia’s economy, urges strategic response, unity, and diplomacy to manage fallout.
Minister Maman, B-Universe Partner to Boost MSME Exports
Special Updates Mar 7, 2025 | 7:58 pm

Minister Maman, B-Universe Partner to Boost MSME Exports

 Minister Maman teams up with B-Universe to promote Indonesian MSME exports, leveraging media reach to expand global market access.
BTV Goes to Campus: UPI Students Learn News Reporting Skills
News Feb 26, 2025 | 10:30 pm

BTV Goes to Campus: UPI Students Learn News Reporting Skills

 The training covered the fundamentals of working as a TV reporter, a camera operator, and a studio presenter.

The Latest

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’
News 15 minutes ago

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’

 French President Macron says a viral moment showing his wife pushing his face before a Vietnam visit was just “joking around.” 2/2
Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste
News 31 minutes ago

Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste

 Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hopes that Timor-Leste can finally join ASEAN within this year.
Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store

 Jakarta sets Rp 15.5 trillion sales goal for its 2025 shopping festival, offering 70% discounts, prizes, & MSME showcases across 100 malls.
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business 2 hours ago

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13
News 2 hours ago

Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13

 A deadly explosion during ammo disposal in Garut kills 13. Military insists SOPs were followed; lawmakers demand further investigation.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
1
Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
2
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
3
Indonesia, China Ink Deals to Boost Local Currency Use and Expand Bilateral Cooperation
4
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
5
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED