Enggartiasto: Energy Transformation Relies on Ideas and Collaboration, Not Just Pipes and Cables

Jakarta. Executive Chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, Enggartiasto Lukita, stressed the vital role of media as part of Indonesia’s national energy transformation during the opening of the 2025 Energy Mineral Forum.

The event, held Monday at the Kempinski Hotel Indonesia, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) and the B-Universe media group, which includes BeritaSatu.com, BTV, Investor Daily, and Jakarta Globe.

Enggartiasto stressed that the media’s responsibility extends beyond simply reporting news. “As media, we believe our task is not only to convey information but also to nurture spaces for dialogue and hope,” he said during his speech in the Kempinski Grand Ballroom.

He said energy transformation cannot rely solely on physical infrastructure. Instead, it requires a collaborative ecosystem involving academics, industry practitioners, and entrepreneurs. “Energy transformation depends not only on cables and pipelines but also on networks of ideas, energy, intention, and the willingness to listen,” Enggartiasto said.

The forum serves as an important milestone toward Indonesia’s energy self-sufficiency. Enggartiasto described the event as a foundational step toward national energy independence. “What we need are those who declare commitment, not those who cast blame,” he added.

Enggartiasto also called on all participants to engage not just as attendees but as committed stakeholders in Indonesia’s energy future. The forum is the first part of the upcoming Energy and Mineral Festival, scheduled for July 30-31. The festival will feature exhibitions, forums, award ceremonies, and pop culture collaborations aimed at uniting all energy and mineral sector players.

Through this forum, B-Universe demonstrates its active role as a media organization promoting a collaborative ecosystem for Indonesia’s energy future.

The event was attended by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, leaders from the oil and renewable energy sectors, academics, and investors, underscoring a collective commitment to accelerate the country’s energy transition and strengthen domestic supply independence.

The forum included six discussion sessions led by experts from various fields, covering key topics such as oil and gas, coal and energy transition, new and renewable energy, mineral mining and downstream industries, electricity and energy infrastructure, and supporting industries and workforce issues.

