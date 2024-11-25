Environment Ministry Pushes for Stronger Business Role in Addressing Climate Change

Jakarta. The Environment Ministry has outlined key strategies to engage the business sector in addressing pressing global issues, from poverty to climate change.

Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq emphasized the need for collaboration among the government, businesses, and society to create impactful solutions. “We believe synergy among stakeholders is crucial for building a better future for the next generation,” he said during the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta on Monday.

One of the ministry’s primary goals is to empower local communities through sustainable economic initiatives. Programs like green supply chain integration and skills training are being rolled out to ensure local populations become active participants in the green economy. These initiatives aim to provide job opportunities and improve livelihoods.

The transition to clean energy is another key focus. The ministry is urging businesses to adopt low-carbon technologies, invest in renewable energy, and utilize green financing options such as green bonds. “This is not just about reducing emissions but also about unlocking promising new investment opportunities,” Faisol emphasized.

Gender equality and labor protection are also central to the ministry’s agenda. Policies aimed at increasing women’s participation in decision-making and fostering inclusive work environments are being prioritized. At the same time, the ministry is committed to safeguarding workers’ rights as part of a sustainability-driven economy.

In response to the global food crisis, the ministry is advocating for eco-friendly agricultural practices and the promotion of low-carbon diets. Addressing food waste, which constitutes a significant portion of urban waste in cities like Jakarta, is a critical step. “This effort is essential for protecting biodiversity and ensuring food security,” Faisol said.

Finally, the ministry is reinforcing environmental regulations to ensure compliance. Businesses that violate regulations will face penalties, while those excelling in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices will be rewarded. “This is not just about punishment but also about celebrating those who lead by example,” Faisol asserted.

