Environment Ministry Pushes for Stronger Business Role in Addressing Climate Change

Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah
November 25, 2024 | 9:42 pm
SHARE
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq delivers a speech at the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta on Monday, November 25, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq delivers a speech at the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta on Monday, November 25, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Environment Ministry has outlined key strategies to engage the business sector in addressing pressing global issues, from poverty to climate change.

Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq emphasized the need for collaboration among the government, businesses, and society to create impactful solutions. “We believe synergy among stakeholders is crucial for building a better future for the next generation,” he said during the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta on Monday.

One of the ministry’s primary goals is to empower local communities through sustainable economic initiatives. Programs like green supply chain integration and skills training are being rolled out to ensure local populations become active participants in the green economy. These initiatives aim to provide job opportunities and improve livelihoods.

The transition to clean energy is another key focus. The ministry is urging businesses to adopt low-carbon technologies, invest in renewable energy, and utilize green financing options such as green bonds. “This is not just about reducing emissions but also about unlocking promising new investment opportunities,” Faisol emphasized.

Advertisement

Gender equality and labor protection are also central to the ministry’s agenda. Policies aimed at increasing women’s participation in decision-making and fostering inclusive work environments are being prioritized. At the same time, the ministry is committed to safeguarding workers’ rights as part of a sustainability-driven economy.

In response to the global food crisis, the ministry is advocating for eco-friendly agricultural practices and the promotion of low-carbon diets. Addressing food waste, which constitutes a significant portion of urban waste in cities like Jakarta, is a critical step. “This effort is essential for protecting biodiversity and ensuring food security,” Faisol said.

Finally, the ministry is reinforcing environmental regulations to ensure compliance. Businesses that violate regulations will face penalties, while those excelling in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices will be rewarded. “This is not just about punishment but also about celebrating those who lead by example,” Faisol asserted.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Environment Minister Introduces New Mandatory Initiatives to Combat Water and Air Pollution
News 49 minutes ago

Environment Minister Introduces New Mandatory Initiatives to Combat Water and Air Pollution

 The Environment Ministry will focus on monitoring and improving water quality in major rivers and clean air in major cities
Minister Hanif: ESG Integration Crucial for Indonesia’s Sustainable Development
News 1 hours ago

Minister Hanif: ESG Integration Crucial for Indonesia’s Sustainable Development

 ESG is not only about meeting global standards but also a strategic approach to strengthening Indonesia’s position globally
Environment Ministry Pushes for Stronger Business Role in Addressing Climate Change
Business 1 hours ago

Environment Ministry Pushes for Stronger Business Role in Addressing Climate Change

 The Environment Ministry has outlined key strategies to engage the business sector in addressing poverty and climate change.
Industry Minister Pressures Apple on Investment Shortfall and iPhone 16 Ban
Business 2 hours ago

Industry Minister Pressures Apple on Investment Shortfall and iPhone 16 Ban

 Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita will summon Apple for negotiations on its unfulfilled investment plan
Over 169,000 Military Personnel Mobilized for Indonesia’s Regional Elections
News 2 hours ago

Over 169,000 Military Personnel Mobilized for Indonesia’s Regional Elections

 The Indonesian Military (TNI) is deploying 169,369 personnel to safeguard the 2024 regional elections scheduled for November 27.
News Index

Most Popular

Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
1
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
2
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
3
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
4
Rising Taxes Could Weaken Middle-Class Purchasing Power, CORE Economist Says
5
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED