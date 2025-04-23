EU A Reliable Partner for Indonesia Amid Tariff War, Estonia Says

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 23, 2025 | 11:18 am
SHARE
Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister Margus Tsahkna shakes hands with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono in Jakarta on April 23, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister Margus Tsahkna shakes hands with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono in Jakarta on April 23, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister Margus Tsahkna recently said that Indonesia could count on the European Union or the EU amid the heightened tariff wars triggered by US’ tariff aggression.

Estonia has sent its top diplomat to Indonesia to build stronger ties with Southeast Asia’s largest economy. His visit came at a time just weeks after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs that had darkened the global economic outlook. Washington’s 10 percent baseline tariff is already in force. Higher tariffs from Trump are now currently on hold until early July, with Indonesia getting slapped with a 32 percent levy. Goods from the EU --  of which Estonia is a part of -- will get charged a 20 percent tariff when they enter the US. Importers will likely pass on the costs to the consumers, making the foreign-made goods more expensive and less competitive. Amid the tariff storm, Indonesia intends to diversify its markets, including to the EU. 

During an interview with B-Universe Media Holdings, Tsahkna commented on this plan, saying that the European bloc was ready to engage in greater trade ties. 

“There are lots of opportunities. … The EU is one of the most trustful partners for Indonesia and the region. We are reliable and follow the law. … We have many projects in the region for investments, but also the other way around as a market,” Tsahkna said.

Advertisement

He added: “The EU is the world’s largest single market, and to be honest, the wealthiest as well.”

The Estonian envoy also said that the ongoing tariff war could have a major influence on people’s everyday life, thus highlighting the need to discuss its impact with trading partners. Official figures showed Indonesia-Estonia’s trade jumped from $446.1 million in 2023 to $540 million the following year. Indonesia’s export volume to Estonia was almost 32-times bigger than what it imported in 2024, giving Jakarta a $508 million surplus that year. 

EU A Reliable Partner for Indonesia Amid Tariff War, Estonia Says
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. Indonesia and the EU are on Trump's reciprocal tariff chart. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

At present, a trade treaty between Indonesia and the EU is in the works, although years have passed since the negotiations began in July 2016. The pact’s deadline keeps getting pushed back, and Jakarta now intends to complete the much-awaited comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) negotiations with the EU within the first half of 2025. Indonesia reported that its surplus with the EU totaled almost $4.5 billion in 2024, almost double the $2.5 billion surplus recorded in 2023. Like most CEPAs, the treaty is expected to greatly slash import tariffs on goods coming to Europe, although the government will disclose the details once the document gets signed. Bernd Lange, who heads the European Parliament’s trade committee, revealed that both sides had resolved "around 80 percent" of the issues related to the trade deal.

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

What’s Going On With the Coveted US H-1B Visa?
News 19 minutes ago

What’s Going On With the Coveted US H-1B Visa?

 H-1B visa holders face rising scrutiny as Trump ramps up immigration vetting, alarming legal immigrants and tech firms alike.
Crowds Gather in Vatican as Pope Francis Lies in State at St. Peter’s
News 25 minutes ago

Crowds Gather in Vatican as Pope Francis Lies in State at St. Peter’s

 Pope Francis' body lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica as Catholics gather for three days of public mourning ahead of Saturday’s funeral.
Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral
News 30 minutes ago

Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral

 Prabowo is skipping Pope Francis' upcoming funeral due to unspecified reasons.
ITDC, Kleo Ink $124M Deal to Build Five-Star Hotel in Mandalika
Business 1 hours ago

ITDC, Kleo Ink $124M Deal to Build Five-Star Hotel in Mandalika

 ITDC signs $124M deal with Kleo Mandalika Resort to build a five-star hotel on Tanjung Aan Beach.
SOE Minister Visits Bali International Hospital to Check On Progress
Special Updates 2 hours ago

SOE Minister Visits Bali International Hospital to Check On Progress

 State-run construction PTPP is responsible for the construction of Bali International Hospital.
News Index

Most Popular

US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
1
US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
2
Nuanu: A Bali Tourism Project with $70 Million Investment Opportunities
3
Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations
4
Trump’s Tariff on ASEAN: Ignoring a Trillion-Dollar Partner
5
DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED