EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 16, 2025 | 11:27 pm
SHARE
Fresh fruit bunches as seen in Nagari Ketaping, West Sumatra, on April 15, 2025. (Antara Photo/Iggoy el Fitra)
Fresh fruit bunches as seen in Nagari Ketaping, West Sumatra, on April 15, 2025. (Antara Photo/Iggoy el Fitra)

Jakarta. Senior European Union lawmakers admitted Wednesday that the bloc had rushed with the deforestation regulation that sparked concerns from the world’s largest palm oil producer Indonesia. Work is now underway to simplify the rules.

Bilateral ties between Indonesia and the European Union (EU) have had their challenges, ranging from sluggish trade deal negotiations to a policy regulation that might make it difficult for Jakarta to sell its top commodity palm oil to Europe.

The EU’s anti-deforestation regulation, better known as the EUDR, came into effect in June 2023. The policy aims to filter out deforestation-linked goods from the European market. It requires operators and traders to prove their products do not come from recently deforested land by providing coordinates identifying the exact location of where the commodities are produced.

At present, the EUDR only targets select commodities such as palm oil which takes the lion’s share of Indonesia’s Europe-bound exports. Palm oil-derived products will also be subject to this policy. 

Advertisement

Since its launch, the EUDR has ignited discontent among Europe’s trading partners. Indonesia has even accused the bloc of “regulatory imperialism” while calling for some changes to the rules. 

Bernd Lange, who chairs the European Parliament's International Trade Committee (INTA), is in Jakarta for some talks with the Indonesian government. Lange admitted to Jakarta-based reporters that the EU was aware of other countries’ concerns over the EUDR’s abrupt, initially planned date of entry into force. This prompted the EU to postpone the policy by another year to give its trading partners more time to prepare.

“We have to confess that it's not possible to establish legislation and tell [others] to do it while giving them just one month before the legislation should come into force. … We also need to integrate the different elements of our partners, including the mapping system,” Lange said, alluding to the geographic coordinate requirement.

EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 
European Parliament\'s international trade committee chief Bernd Lange (center) holds a press conference in Jakarta on April 16, 2025. Next to him are Iuliu Winkler, the committee\'s standing rapporteur (right), and EU Ambassador to Indonesia Denis Chaibi (left). (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

The EUDR was supposed to kick in for large companies in late 2024, but Europe decided to extend the phasing-in period. Large and medium-sized companies will have to comply with the EUDR by the end of 2025. Micro and small enterprises have time until June 30, 2026.

Iuliu Winkler, the committee's standing rapporteur, said that the EUDR was something that would consistently evolve. According to Winkler, the EU will “accommodate” the inputs from the group’s trading partners, including Indonesia.

Just the day before, the European Commission announced they had taken measures to simplify the EUDR procedures so companies could avoid unnecessary administrative costs. This includes letting large companies reuse existing due diligence statements when their goods that were already on the EU market get reimported. The commission also plans to finalize its country benchmarking system by June 30. This system is set to classify nations as having high, standard, or low risk of deforestation.

The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) has raised concerns that farmers with small plots of land might struggle to comply with the EUDR due to a lack of facilities. European diplomat Denis Chaibi told the same presser that the EUDR had “a lot of administrative burdens”. Chaibi said that the EU had organized some pilot projects to help Indonesian smallholders meet stringent requirements.

Indonesia reported that it ran a $4.49 billion surplus when trading with the EU, up by 77.18 percent from the previous year. A surplus means Indonesia is sending the EU more goods than what Europe is selling to the Southeast Asian country. In January 2025 alone, Indonesia recorded a $452.17 million surplus with vegetable oil and footwear making up a large portion of its exports. Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil key in the production of chocolate, confectionery, and many more. 

Tags:
#International #Commodity
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Peru's Former First Lady Arrives in Brazil for Asylum to Evade Prison
News 35 minutes ago

Peru's Former First Lady Arrives in Brazil for Asylum to Evade Prison

 Most of the presidents who governed Peru since 2001 have faced legal problems due to their connections with Odebrecht.
EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 
Business 1 hours ago

EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 

 Aside from a postponement, work is underway to simplify EU's anti-deforestation regulation which will affect Indonesia's palm oil exports.
Jokowi Privately Shows School Diplomas to Journalists to Refute Persistent Allegations
News 2 hours ago

Jokowi Privately Shows School Diplomas to Journalists to Refute Persistent Allegations

 Jokowi asked that no photos be taken during the informal session, underscoring his desire to maintain personal privacy.
West Java Hotel Cuts Labor Hours as Government Austerity Measures Hit Hospitality Sector
Business 4 hours ago

West Java Hotel Cuts Labor Hours as Government Austerity Measures Hit Hospitality Sector

 PHRI Chairman Hariyadi Sukamdani acknowledged earlier this month that the hotel industry is heavily reliant on government spending.
Review: Great Music, Vampires All Come Together in Michael B Jordan’s ‘Sinners’
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

Review: Great Music, Vampires All Come Together in Michael B Jordan’s ‘Sinners’

 "Sinners" is slowburn horror that lets the audience sink in the 1930s world.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
1
Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
2
Indonesian Students in the US Urged to Manage Social Media Carefully
3
‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
4
Russian Tourist Sneaks onto Freight Train in Sumatra for YouTube Content, Sparks Investigation
5
Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED