EU Readies ‘Countermeasures’ If Tariff Deal with US Falls Apart

Brussels. The European Union said Monday it is preparing “countermeasures” against the United States after a surprise move by the Trump administration to impose steep steel tariffs rattled global markets and complicated ongoing trade negotiations between Brussels and Washington.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump agreed last week to “accelerate talks” toward a trade agreement. But if those talks fail, “we are also prepared to accelerate our work on the defensive side,” European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said at a press conference in Brussels.

“In the event that our negotiations do not lead to a balanced outcome, the EU is prepared to impose countermeasures, including in response to this latest tariff increase,” Gill said.

He added that the EU is finalizing an “expanded list of countermeasures” that would “automatically take effect on July 14 or earlier.” That date marks the end of a 90-day pause on mutual tariffs intended to facilitate negotiations. Midway through that period, Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on steel imports.

Trump’s return to the White House has brought an aggressive wave of tariff activity, with levies frequently threatened, imposed, and sometimes rescinded. Top EU officials say they are working hard to reach a deal to avoid the steep tariffs on imported goods.

As part of potential concessions, the EU may consider increasing purchases of US liquefied natural gas and defense equipment, and lowering car tariffs. However, it is unlikely to agree to demands to eliminate the value-added tax — a key source of EU revenue, or to allow more imports of US beef.

The EU has offered Washington a “zero-for-zero” outcome, in which both sides would remove tariffs on industrial goods, including automobiles. Although Trump has dismissed the proposal, EU officials say it remains on the table.

Friday’s announcement of the 50 percent tariff on steel imports has sparked fears that prices on big-ticket items, from cars and appliances to construction materials, could surge. Given steel’s widespread use in packaging, the impact is expected to ripple across a wide range of consumer goods, from soup to nuts.

