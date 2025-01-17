EU to Revise Palm Oil Rules After WTO Ruling in Favor of Indonesia

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
January 17, 2025 | 6:23 pm
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets new European Union Ambassador to Indonesia Denis Chaibi in his office in Jakarta on Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets new European Union Ambassador to Indonesia Denis Chaibi in his office in Jakarta on Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. The European Union (EU) announced plans to revise its biofuel policies after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that parts of its Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) unfairly discriminated against Indonesia's palm oil exports. The ruling, published on Jan. 10, is seen as a major win for Indonesia in its long-standing dispute with the EU over biofuel trade restrictions.

While the WTO upheld the EU’s right to pursue climate and environmental goals, it identified flaws in how RED II was implemented. Specifically, the WTO found the EU’s Delegated Act—which classified palm oil as a high-risk source for indirect land-use change (ILUC)—to be inconsistent with international trade rules. French tax incentives that excluded palm oil-based biofuels while favoring rapeseed and soybean alternatives were also deemed discriminatory.

In its statement on Jan. 10, The EU has pledged to address these shortcomings, which were already under review as part of its regulatory framework, and align its policies with WTO obligations. The adjustments are expected to be finalized within 60 days unless the ruling is appealed.

Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, has argued that RED II unfairly targets palm oil while benefiting European-grown biofuels. The ruling strengthens Jakarta’s position in ongoing trade negotiations and broader disputes over EU policies, including the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which was recently delayed until December 2025.

“This victory proves that Indonesia can fight and win against discriminatory practices,” Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in Jakarta. “It also underscores the legitimacy of palm oil-based biodiesel alongside other biofuel alternatives like rapeseed and soybean.”

The WTO also criticized the EU for failing to properly assess data used to classify palm oil as high-risk and for weaknesses in its certification process for low ILUC-risk biofuels. These findings bolster Indonesia’s efforts to ensure fair treatment of its exports, especially as 41 percent of the country’s palm oil industry is supported by smallholder farmers.

Airlangga called the ruling an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Malaysia, another major palm oil exporter, to prevent further discrimination. “This clears the path for resolving trade issues, including the stalled Indonesia-EU CEPA,” he said, referring to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The dispute, initiated by Indonesia in 2019, has drawn international attention to the tension between trade liberalization and environmental protection. A parallel case brought by Malaysia resulted in a similar WTO ruling in April 2024, further pressuring the EU to revise its policies.

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

EU to Revise Palm Oil Rules After WTO Ruling in Favor of Indonesia
Business 1 hours ago

EU to Revise Palm Oil Rules After WTO Ruling in Favor of Indonesia

 The EU will revise its biofuel policies after a WTO ruling found its RED II unfairly targeted Indonesia's palm oil.
Indonesia Welcomes WTO’s Ruling on Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit Against EU
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Indonesia Welcomes WTO’s Ruling on Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit Against EU

 The panel also ruled that the tax incentives for biofuel used in France’s transportation system is discriminatory to palm oil-based biofuel.
EU Waits for CEPA Pact Before Investing Big in Indonesia, Poland Says
Business 2 hours ago

EU Waits for CEPA Pact Before Investing Big in Indonesia, Poland Says

 Polish diplomat Maciej Tumulej admits that there are challenges in the Indonesia-EU CEPA negotiations.
Indonesia Aims to Send 425,000 Migrant Workers Abroad in 2025
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Aims to Send 425,000 Migrant Workers Abroad in 2025

 The government will prioritize equipping workers with essential skills and fluency in the languages of their host nations.
Biodiesel Key to Indonesia’s Energy Security, Task Force Says
News 5 hours ago

Biodiesel Key to Indonesia’s Energy Security, Task Force Says

 Indonesia is increasing its palm oil-based content share of its biodiesel from 35 percent to 40 percent this year.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
1
Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
2
BRICS Nations Account for 34% of Indonesia's Non-Oil and Gas Exports in 2024
3
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts Key Interest Rate to 5.75 Percent
5
Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick Pete Hegseth Has No Clue about ASEAN
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED