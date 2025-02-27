Event Organizers Key to Creative Economy: Minister

Jakarta. Event organizers play a pivotal role to the creative economy, according to a minister.

“Event organizers can drive national and local growth. It can generate jobs,” Creative Economy Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya said at a conference held by event organizers’ community Backstagers Indonesia in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Teuku applauded Backstagers Indonesia for partnering with research institutions to provide data-based input for more effective creative economy policies. This could further grow the event industry, which would eventually become a boon to other sectors such as culinary, fashion, and exhibitions, both locally and internationally. He hopes that collaboration between the government and Backstagers can develop the industry’s human capital.

"Improvements to the event industry can make us [Indonesia] become more attractive and competitive. So we can bring more international events [to Indonesia]," Teuku said.

As many as 300 event organizers from across the country were present. These organizers also received training on technology, registration, marketing, and sponsorship. The event also saw the appointment of Backstagers’ new top brass at the regional and national levels.

