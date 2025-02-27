Event Organizers Remain Creative Amid Budget Efficiency

Agnes Valentina Christa
February 27, 2025 | 11:32 am
Kadin's deputy chair Ria Yusnita gives a press statement on the sidelines of the Backstagers Indonesia's event in Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2025. (B1 Photo/Agnes Valentina Christa)
Jakarta. Event organizers have continued to remain creative despite challenges such as the government’s budget austerity measures, according to Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin). 

Kadin’s deputy chair, Ria Yusnita, said that amid massive layoffs in other sectors, the event industry remained resilient. President Prabowo Subianto had recently ordered his government to significantly cut state spending by Rp 306.7 trillion, or approximately $18.8 billion. Ceremonial activities and other non-essential spending items are also affected by the cuts. This, of course, has set a new obstacle to the industry, Ria told event organizers’ community Backstagers Indonesia. 

“[Despite those challenges], we appreciate the steps taken by Backstagers Indonesia, which remains passionate and does not lose its creative touch, especially amid these efficiency measures,” Ria said on the margins of Backstagers Indonesia’s event in Jakarta on Wednesday. 

Ria also highlighted the importance of the roadmap of the Indonesian event industry launched by Backstagers. Ria said the government could make use of the document to better formulate policies on the event and creative economy sectors.

"The event industry cannot be underestimated. This sector is currently the engine for Indonesia's economic growth," she said.

"While other industries, especially manufacturing, are experiencing massive layoffs, the event industry is a sector that has not been replaced by AI [artificial intelligence] and has a high level of labor absorption. In 2018 alone, this industry created jobs for 217,000 people," she said.

In the future, Kadin will collaborate with Backstagers Indonesia to increase research on the contribution of the event industry to the national economy. Ria also supports Backstagers Indonesia's efforts in developing human capital in the event sector. 

