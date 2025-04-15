Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses

Heru Andriyanto
May 10, 2025 | 2:18 pm
SHARE
US President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Chamions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
US President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Chamions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Jakarta. Former US President Donald Trump is wrong and misleading when he accuses Asian countries of stealing American manufacturing jobs, according to Lili Yan Ing, Secretary-General of the International Economic Association (IEA) and a prominent expert on international economics.

In a seminar hosted by the East Asia Institute at the National University of Singapore on Thursday, Lili said that manufacturing is no longer the core of US employment, with the services sector now dominating the economy.

“Seventy-five percent of US jobs are in the services sector. If you include self-employed individuals, that figure rises to 91 percent,” she said during the videoconference.

Lili also pointed out that the United States has been the world’s largest economy since the 1890s, with a GDP of $29 trillion in 2024, of which 81 percent comes from services.

Advertisement

She also underlined that it’s a natural progression for developed economies to increasingly rely on services.

“It's very natural for all countries in the world -- they are moving from agriculture and manufacturing to the services sector. This is what's happening to most developed countries right now,” Lili said.

Read More:
‘Don’t Fall Into Trump’s Talking Points,’ Indonesia Urged Amid US Tariff Escalation

Trump’s narrative that China, Southeast Asian nations, Japan, and South Korea are stealing US manufacturing jobs, she argued, is both false and politically motivated.

Framing Asia as the culprit is “entirely misleading,” she said.

Before Trump’s administration, the average unemployment rate in the US between 2021 and 2024 was 3.8 percent -- one of the lowest among developed economies, Lili noted.

“So, the argument that Asia is stealing the manufacturing jobs from the US is very wrong,” she asserted.

Moreover, Trump’s repeated promises to restore manufacturing jobs ignore the fact that the majority of profits for US companies now come from services, not factories.

Read More:
Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks

His signature “America First” trade policy relied on extreme protectionism and a flawed belief that trading partners were taking advantage of the US. “They’re ripping us off” are the words he kept repeating on many public occasions.

In reality, globalization has benefited developed countries -- and no country has benefited more than the United States, Lili said.

Thanks to globalization, the average American income rose from $7,000 in 1970 to $86,000 in 2024, according to Lili.

Trump’s rhetoric, she added, has distracted policymakers from addressing the three real challenges facing the US economy: rising public and private debt, a growing fiscal deficit, and widening income inequality.

She noted that the top 10 percent of wealthiest American households control 60 percent of the US economy.

Read More:
The More Trump Talks About Making Trade Deals, The More Confusing The Tariff Picture Gets

Tags:
#Economy #International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses
Business 3 hours ago

Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses

 Trump ignores the fact that the majority of profits for US companies now come from services, not factories.
The More Trump Talks About Making Trade Deals, The More Confusing The Tariff Picture Gets
Business May 8, 2025 | 1:47 am

The More Trump Talks About Making Trade Deals, The More Confusing The Tariff Picture Gets

 His team seems good with that, saying Trump is using “strategic uncertainty” to his advantage.
Trump’s Tariff Offensive and the Erosion of Global Trade Governance
Opinion May 3, 2025 | 2:45 pm

Trump’s Tariff Offensive and the Erosion of Global Trade Governance

 This analysis assesses Trump’s tariff hikes from a legal perspective, with a focus on their compliance -- or lack thereof -- with WTO rules.
ASEAN Should Tell Trump His Tariffs Are the 'Biggest Mistake Ever’
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 6:14 pm

ASEAN Should Tell Trump His Tariffs Are the 'Biggest Mistake Ever’

 ASEAN has less than 3 months before Trump’s reciprocal tariffs hit its members.
Mari Pangestu: ASEAN’s Swift Response Shows Regional Strength Against US Trade Shocks
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 4:19 pm

Mari Pangestu: ASEAN’s Swift Response Shows Regional Strength Against US Trade Shocks

 To diversify trade and reduce reliance on the US, Mari advocated for the accelerated completion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA.
Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes

 Sri Mulyani noted that Indonesia’s prompt decision to engage with the US placed it in a stronger position than other countries.
Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 2:35 pm

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations

 The US has raised concerns over the counterfeit goods trade in Jakarta's Mangga Dua, a popular shopping district in North Jakarta.
Wall Street Rises and Markets Rally Worldwide as Trump Softens Tough Talk on Tariffs 
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 8:14 am

Wall Street Rises and Markets Rally Worldwide as Trump Softens Tough Talk on Tariffs 

 Markets also rose after Trump said that US tariffs on imports coming from China could come down “substantially” from the current 145%.
12 US States Sue Trump Administration to Stop Tariff Policy
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 6:33 am

12 US States Sue Trump Administration to Stop Tariff Policy

 The lawsuit maintained that only Congress has the power to impose tariffs.
Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
Opinion Apr 15, 2025 | 8:04 am

Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price

 East Asia -- often accused by Trump of 'stealing' American jobs -- has played a pivotal role in strengthening the US economy.

The Latest

India, Pakistan Hint at De-escalation After Missile Strikes
News 2 hours ago

India, Pakistan Hint at De-escalation After Missile Strikes

 India and Pakistan trade missile strikes over Kashmir tensions, but both sides signal readiness to de-escalate if the other holds back.
Bali Governor Rejects Gangster-Linked Group GRIB Jaya: 'No Place for Thugs'
News 3 hours ago

Bali Governor Rejects Gangster-Linked Group GRIB Jaya: 'No Place for Thugs'

 Bali Governor Wayan Koster rejects the presence of GRIB Jaya, saying the island won't tolerate thugs disguised as civic groups.
Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses
Business 3 hours ago

Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses

 Trump ignores the fact that the majority of profits for US companies now come from services, not factories.
KPK Investigator Says Ex-Chief Firli Foiled Arrest of Hasto and Fugitive Harun
News 6 hours ago

KPK Investigator Says Ex-Chief Firli Foiled Arrest of Hasto and Fugitive Harun

 KPK witness says ex-chairman Firli Bahuri leaked 2020 sting, derailing arrests of PDIP's Hasto Kristiyanto and fugitive Harun Masiku.
Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions
News 7 hours ago

Pakistan, India Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions

 Pakistan says India hit three air bases with missiles; retaliatory strikes underway as tensions soar after Kashmir attack killed 26.
News Index

Most Popular

Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April
1
Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April
2
KPK Asserts Authority Over SOE Corruption Despite New Law
3
Pakistan Says Indonesia Can Play Role to Cool Down India Conflict
4
Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law
5
Foreign Tourist Arrested for Shoplifting in Bali
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED