Extra Salary and Ramadan Bonus for Civil Servants Unaffected by Prabowo’s Efficiency Measures

Ricki Putra Harahap
February 8, 2025 | 1:40 am
SHARE
FILE - Local government employees chat in North Aceh Regency, Aceh, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Antara Photo/Rahmad)
FILE - Local government employees chat in North Aceh Regency, Aceh, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Antara Photo/Rahmad)

Jakarta. The government confirmed on Friday that civil servants will receive their extra salary and Ramadan bonus as scheduled this year, despite the ongoing efficiency measures imposed by President Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo has introduced austerity measures aimed at saving Rp 300 trillion ($18 billion) from the state budget, including restrictions on non-essential trips and state ceremonies.

However, presidential office spokesman Hasan Nasbi clarified that these cost-cutting efforts will not affect the annual bonuses for civil servants.

"The finance minister has confirmed that President Prabowo Subianto’s efficiency measures won’t impact employment spending," Hasan said in Jakarta.

“The 13th-month salary and Ramadan bonus will be paid as planned, as confirmed by the finance minister,” he added.

Government Spending on Civil Servants’ Salaries
Last year, under President Joko Widodo’s administration, the government allocated more than Rp 32 trillion ($2 billion) for the 13th-month salary, benefiting civil servants, soldiers, police officers, and retired state employees.

Prabowo has also pursued populist policies to improve civil servants’ welfare. In November, just one month after taking office, he doubled the base salary of state teachers.

Additionally, he announced a Rp 2 million ($126) monthly allowance for part-time teachers in state schools starting in 2025.

According to Prabowo, the salary adjustment will require an additional Rp 16.7 trillion, bringing the total teachers’ welfare budget to Rp 81.6 trillion ($5.1 billion) for 2025.

Tags:
#Policy #Welfare
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump Tells Ishiba He Wants to Slash US Trade Deficit With Japan
Business 42 minutes ago

Trump Tells Ishiba He Wants to Slash US Trade Deficit With Japan

 The United States has a $68 billion trade deficit with Japan.
Extra Salary and Ramadan Bonus for Civil Servants Unaffected by Prabowo’s Efficiency Measures
Business 1 hours ago

Extra Salary and Ramadan Bonus for Civil Servants Unaffected by Prabowo’s Efficiency Measures

 Last year, President Joko Widodo’s administration allocated more than Rp 32 trillion ($2 billion) for the so-called 13th-month salary.
Finance Ministry Budget Chief Isa Rachmatarwata Named Suspect in $1 Billion Jiwasraya Case
News 5 hours ago

Finance Ministry Budget Chief Isa Rachmatarwata Named Suspect in $1 Billion Jiwasraya Case

 The AGO has named Finance Ministry Budget Chief Isa Rachmatarwata a suspect in the $1 billion Jiwasraya corruption case.
Indonesia's MLFF Toll System Faces Delays Amid Contract Talks
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia's MLFF Toll System Faces Delays Amid Contract Talks

 Indonesia delays MLFF toll system rollout as talks with Hungarian firm Roatex Indonesia Toll System (RITS) remain ongoing.
Gov’t to Repatriate Body of Indonesian Killed in Chopper Crash in Malaysia Soon
News 5 hours ago

Gov’t to Repatriate Body of Indonesian Killed in Chopper Crash in Malaysia Soon

 The body of the Indonesian engineer who died in the Bentong chopper crash is still in a local hospital.
News Index

Most Popular

Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
1
Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
2
Indonesia to Build Three Solar Power Plants
3
IDX Prepares to Introduce Short Selling in March
4
Indonesia Condemns Donald Trump's Plan to Relocate Palestinians from Gaza
5
Industrial Zone Association Reports Massive Losses from Extortion by Civic Groups
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED