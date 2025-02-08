Extra Salary and Ramadan Bonus for Civil Servants Unaffected by Prabowo’s Efficiency Measures

Jakarta. The government confirmed on Friday that civil servants will receive their extra salary and Ramadan bonus as scheduled this year, despite the ongoing efficiency measures imposed by President Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo has introduced austerity measures aimed at saving Rp 300 trillion ($18 billion) from the state budget, including restrictions on non-essential trips and state ceremonies.

However, presidential office spokesman Hasan Nasbi clarified that these cost-cutting efforts will not affect the annual bonuses for civil servants.

"The finance minister has confirmed that President Prabowo Subianto’s efficiency measures won’t impact employment spending," Hasan said in Jakarta.

“The 13th-month salary and Ramadan bonus will be paid as planned, as confirmed by the finance minister,” he added.

Government Spending on Civil Servants’ Salaries

Last year, under President Joko Widodo’s administration, the government allocated more than Rp 32 trillion ($2 billion) for the 13th-month salary, benefiting civil servants, soldiers, police officers, and retired state employees.

Prabowo has also pursued populist policies to improve civil servants’ welfare. In November, just one month after taking office, he doubled the base salary of state teachers.

Additionally, he announced a Rp 2 million ($126) monthly allowance for part-time teachers in state schools starting in 2025.

According to Prabowo, the salary adjustment will require an additional Rp 16.7 trillion, bringing the total teachers’ welfare budget to Rp 81.6 trillion ($5.1 billion) for 2025.

