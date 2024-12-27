Foreign Investors Pledge to Build 6 Million Houses: Hashim

Jakarta. Several foreign investors from China, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have expressed their readiness to invest in the construction of 6 million houses, officials said on Thursday.

Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the Chairman of the Public Housing Task Force, said the government is very optimistic about building 3 million houses each year through the Ministry of Public Housing and Settlements. Foreign investors are helping to ensure the success of this government program.

"The government's target is to build 3 million apartment units and houses every year. Mr. Prabowo Subianto will be president for five years, so we hope to complete 15 million units of apartments and houses in our villages within five years," said Hashim during his visit to the Rawa Buaya Flats on Thursday.

Hashim, Prabowo's younger brother, added that investors from China, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have pledged to invest in the construction of 6 million houses.

"Our message is that the government is very serious about completing the program of building 15 million houses," Hashim said.

Meanwhile, Public Housing Minister Maruarar revealed that during the two months of the Prabowo administration, 34,000 new houses had already been built.

"We received support from the Housing Task Force. For us, 3 million units per year is challenging, but thanks to Mr. Hashim’s assistance, it has become easier. As of today, about 34,000 units have been completed," said Maruarar.

Previously, President Prabowo and his vice president, Gibran, launched a program to build 3 million houses per year. This construction includes 2 million in rural and coastal areas and 1 million units in urban areas.

The development of 2 million houses in rural areas will be carried out by SMEs, cooperatives, village-owned enterprises, and village contractors, involving the local community. This will open job opportunities and increase the national per capita income.

Meanwhile, the remaining 1 million will consist of apartments in urban areas, open to private developers, including members of the Indonesian Real Estate Developers Association across various regions.

