Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI

Sopian Hadi
April 30, 2025 | 10:40 am
SHARE
Tourists visit the Ulun Danu Beratan in Bali on March 31, 2025. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)
Tourists visit the Ulun Danu Beratan in Bali on March 31, 2025. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Bali. Foreign tourists visiting Bali are increasingly using illegal accommodations, leading to a decline in hotel and villa occupancy rates despite a rise in tourist arrivals. Many of these visitors are also reportedly running unlicensed travel businesses on the island.

According to Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Bali welcomed 6,333,360 international tourists throughout 2024, up 20 percent from 5,273,258 arrivals in the previous year. However, this surge in foreign visitors has not translated into higher occupancy rates at licensed accommodations.

The occupancy rates of four and five-star hotels in January 2025 stood at around 60 percent, but dipped to roughly 50 percent in February

I Gusti Ngurah Rai Suryawijaya, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) in Bali, confirmed the growing issue, but the exact financial losses remain unclear due to a lack of concrete data.

Advertisement

“They rent villas from local residents on a long-term basis and then commercialize them online. Payments go directly to their personal accounts, allowing them to avoid taxation,” he told Beritasatu.com on Wednesday.

Read More:
Nuanu: A Bali Tourism Project with $70 Million Investment Opportunities

These tourists also provide unauthorized airport transfers, often claiming they are picking up relatives.

“This is deeply concerning. Jobs that should belong to locals are being taken over by foreigners,” Suryawijaya added.

He stressed the need for the government to take decisive action against unlicensed accommodations, especially as hotels and restaurants are key contributors to Bali's regional revenue. Several gubernatorial and regional decrees have already been issued, but enforcement remains a challenge.

“The regulations are in place. What’s needed now is firm implementation to prevent foreigners from casually operating businesses in Bali without paying taxes,” he said.

The rise of illegal businesses run by foreign tourists is seen as severely damaging to local entrepreneurs.

“This practice is harmful, unfair, and distorts healthy competition,” he said.

Read More:
US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic

Suryawijaya called on the Bali Governor to establish a dedicated tourism task force to monitor and curb business activities carried out by foreign nationals. He also encouraged community involvement in reporting such violations.

“There’s already a task force, but it hasn’t been very effective. An ideal task force should be capable of educating, engaging, and communicating with foreigners,” he said.

“If enforcement is left solely to the municipal police, they may face language barriers. The task force should at least be proficient in English or other foreign languages,” he concluded.

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
Business 4 hours ago

Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI

 Bali sees a rise in illegal rentals and foreign-run businesses, lowering hotel occupancy despite a 20% jump in tourist arrivals in 2024.
Cirebon Hotels Face Mass Layoffs as Gov't Bookings Dry Up
Business Apr 17, 2025 | 4:49 pm

Cirebon Hotels Face Mass Layoffs as Gov't Bookings Dry Up

 Cirebon hotels could begin mass layoffs in months as occupancy plunges due to gov’t austerity, leaving the industry gasping for survival.
Hotel Operators Blame Government Austerity for Sluggish Sales
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 11:16 pm

Hotel Operators Blame Government Austerity for Sluggish Sales

 Adding to the sector’s woes, Maulana noted that waning consumer purchasing power has further discouraged travel and leisure spending.
West Java Hotel Cuts Labor Hours as Government Austerity Measures Hit Hospitality Sector
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 9:18 pm

West Java Hotel Cuts Labor Hours as Government Austerity Measures Hit Hospitality Sector

 PHRI Chairman Hariyadi Sukamdani acknowledged earlier this month that the hotel industry is heavily reliant on government spending.
US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
News Apr 14, 2025 | 9:26 pm

US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic

 Bali deports a 27-year-old American tourist who vandalized a clinic in South Kuta. The incident prompted swift action from local authorities
Strange Behavior of a Foreign National in Bali, Playing Golf on a Football Field
News Apr 8, 2025 | 12:41 pm

Strange Behavior of a Foreign National in Bali, Playing Golf on a Football Field

 An unusual scene occurred at I Gusti Ketut Jelantik (IGKJ) Stadium, Jalan Veteran, Amlapura, Bali, on Monday afternoon.
Dutch Citizen Found Dead at His Home in Bali
News Apr 8, 2025 | 11:24 am

Dutch Citizen Found Dead at His Home in Bali

 A foreign national from the Netherlands named Hans Sluiman was found dead in a house in Mimba, Padangbai Village, Manggis District.
Tourism Sector Feels the Heat as Government Slashes Spending
Business Mar 24, 2025 | 5:09 pm

Tourism Sector Feels the Heat as Government Slashes Spending

 Government budget cuts are hitting Indonesia’s hotel and tourism industries hard, forcing businesses to slash costs and seek incentives.
Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
Lifestyle Mar 24, 2025 | 2:17 pm

Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules

 Bali had collected nearly Rp 24.3 billion in foreign tourist levy so far this year as of Feb. 4, according to reports.
Foreign Tourists Prefer Other ASEAN Countries than Indonesia: Association
Lifestyle Mar 21, 2025 | 12:29 pm

Foreign Tourists Prefer Other ASEAN Countries than Indonesia: Association

 The number of foreigners visiting Indonesia is even less than half of what fellow ASEAN member Thailand recorded in 2024.

The Latest

After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police
News 48 minutes ago

After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police

 Ex-President Jokowi files a police report over fake diploma claims, saying the decade-long rumors must be legally resolved once and for all.
Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain
Business 48 minutes ago

Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain

 Indonesia has attracted some investments to capture more value from its top commodity palm oil.
BRI Books $827 Million Q1 Profit on MSME Loans, Digital Expansion
Business 3 hours ago

BRI Books $827 Million Q1 Profit on MSME Loans, Digital Expansion

 BRI posts Rp 13.8 trillion profit in Q1 2025, driven by MSME lending and digital growth. BRImo users top 40 million.
Danantara in Talks to Partner with Eramet, Lotte Chemical
Business 4 hours ago

Danantara in Talks to Partner with Eramet, Lotte Chemical

 Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara is open to partnering with Lotte Chemical on its petrochemical project.
What Is a Conclave? A Step-by-Step Guide to Picking the Next Pope
News 4 hours ago

What Is a Conclave? A Step-by-Step Guide to Picking the Next Pope

 Cardinals under 80 gather in the Sistine Chapel on May 7 to elect the next pope in a centuries-old, secretive process called a conclave.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Chickened Out
1
Trump Chickened Out
2
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
3
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
4
Indonesian Banks Pass Stress Test Amid US Tariffs, Depreciating Rupiah: OJK
5
Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED