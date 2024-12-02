Forestry Minister Supports Sugar Palm Plantation Opening in East Kalimantan

Yustinus Paat
December 2, 2024 | 3:23 pm
Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni visits a sugar palm plantation in East Kalimantan, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Handout)
Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni visits a sugar palm plantation in East Kalimantan, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Handout)

Jakarta. Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni on Sunday expressed support for the opening of a sugar palm plantation in East Kalimantan which supports the food sector and has significant potential in providing green energy through bioethanol.

Sugar palm fruits are commonly used to produce brown sugar but the Minister said the plants could serve as an alternative renewable energy source, as the sap can be fermented into bioethanol. This bioethanol is seen as an environmentally friendly energy solution amid Indonesia's efforts to achieve energy independence.

"The potential of sugar palm is not limited to food, but extends to the energy sector. Sugar palm sap can be fermented into bioethanol, which is a renewable energy source," said Raja.

During a visit to the plantation run by ITCI Kartika Utama, the minister said sugar palm cultivation offers dual benefits, both ecologically and economically. Sugar palm is believed to be an ideal plant for rehabilitating critical lands due to its ability to grow in various soil conditions, including marginal lands.

"Planting sugar palms, which have both ecological and economic functions, is beneficial," he said.

Moreover, with over 2 million hectares of sugar palm plantation areas spread across Indonesia, the potential of the plant is enormous, not only for energy and food needs but also for boosting the economy of local communities.

Raja said this initiative is part of the priority programs of President Prabowo Subianto's administration in achieving energy self-sufficiency while anticipating the potential global energy crisis.

As a plant with strong ecological functions, sugar palm can contribute positively to maintaining environmental balance, while also providing significant economic impact to the community.

#Agriculture
