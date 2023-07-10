Monday, July 10, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Forex Reserves Drop by $1.8B after Gov’t Debt Repayment

Nasori
July 9, 2023 | 6:39 pm
SHARE
A teller counts US dollar banknotes at a Bank Mandiri branch office in Jakarta. (Antara Photo)
A teller counts US dollar banknotes at a Bank Mandiri branch office in Jakarta. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves have experienced a slight decrease of $1.8 billion, reaching $137.5 billion in June compared to the previous month. This drop was partly caused by the government's debt repayment.

Bank Indonesia spokesman Erwin Haryono said the current reserves are sufficient to cover six months' worth of imports and monthly debt payments.

According to data from the central bank, the government's overseas debts totaled $194.1 billion as of April.

The total amount of government debt increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year in April, following the issuance of state bonds in the domestic market.

Advertisement

Data from the Finance Ministry indicates that government debt stood at Rp 7,787.51 trillion in May, equivalent to 37.85 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The law on state finance sets a cap on government debt at 60 percent of the GDP.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Forex Reserves Drop by $1.8B after Gov’t Debt Repayment
Business 9 hours ago

Forex Reserves Drop by $1.8B after Gov’t Debt Repayment

 The current reserves are sufficient to cover six months' worth of imports and monthly debt payments.
No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
News 13 hours ago

No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia

 The ASEAN talks will discuss the SEANWFZ nuclear-free zone treaty, but will not touch the subject of AUKUS.
MONDIAL Holds Dazzling Jewelry Festival for Bride-to-Bes
Special Updates 14 hours ago

MONDIAL Holds Dazzling Jewelry Festival for Bride-to-Bes

 Jeweler MONDIAL is hosting its flagship Dazzling Jewelry Festival or DJF again, this time focusing on its bridal collections.
Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project
Business Jul 8, 2023 | 12:52 pm

Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project

 Waskita has been given 390 days to complete the project before the new capital's inauguration in August next year.
The US Makes ‘Difficult Decision’ to Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine 
News Jul 8, 2023 | 11:35 am

The US Makes ‘Difficult Decision’ to Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine 

 Biden said Ukraine is running out of ammunition and the cluster bombs will provide a temporary fix to help stop Russian tanks.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project
1
Waskita Karya Awarded Rp 1.3T Nusantara Project
2
The US Makes ‘Difficult Decision’ to Provide Cluster Bombs to Ukraine 
3
No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
4
Forex Reserves Drop by $1.8B after Gov’t Debt Repayment
5
MONDIAL Holds Dazzling Jewelry Festival for Bride-to-Bes
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED