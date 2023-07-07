Friday, July 7, 2023
Four Companies to Get Listed on IDX Next Week

Thresa Sandra Desfika
July 7, 2023 | 2:40 pm
Employees stands in IDX Main Hall. (Photo: Mohammad Defrizal)
Employees stands in IDX Main Hall. (Photo: Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. Four companies are set to be listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) next week, bringing the total number of new listed companies to 49 for the year.

The four companies are Widiant Jaya Krenindo (WIDI), Platinum Wahab Nusantara (TGUK), Carsurin (CRSN), and Graha Prima Mentari (GRPM).

Widiant Jaya Krenindo, which primarily operates in heavy machinery rentals, conducted an initial public offering (IPO) from July 4 to July 6, issuing 400 million shares or 25 percent of its total shares to raise Rp 40 billion in fresh capital.

Platinum Wahab Nusantara, a food and beverage company, released 1 billion shares during its IPO and raised Rp 117.85 billion. The company currently has more than 150 outlets across Indonesia.

Carsurin, a provider of testing, inspection, and certification services for various industries, sold 600 million shares in its first public offering and earned Rp 75 billion. Established in 1968, the company operates in 20 branch offices and 15 multi-function laboratories.

Graha Prima Mentari, a distributor of Coca-Cola products, offered 309 million shares during its IPO, raising Rp 37.08 billion. The company, based in Cirebon, operates in seven existing distribution areas and plans to expand to eight new distribution areas in Java and Sumatra.

These four companies will join the IDX as new listed members on Monday.

