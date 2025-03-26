France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment

Jayanty Nada Shofa
March 26, 2025 | 2:00 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Brazil on Nov. 19, 2024 local time. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Brazil on Nov. 19, 2024 local time. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to bring some investment deals when he visits Indonesia in late May, according to his top diplomat.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot was in Jakarta in the lead-up to the state visit. Macron will meet President Prabowo Subianto with whom he had spoken on the sidelines of Rio de Janeiro's G20 Summit last November. As Jakarta counts down to the big day, Barrot met his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono on Wednesday. Barrot also revealed to reporters that Macron would not come to Indonesia empty-handed.

"In terms of economic cooperation, President Macron's visit will witness several announcements by French companies who will invest in Indonesia. They have been planning to invest in food [production], transportation, digital technology, and critical minerals," Barrot said, shortly after meeting Sugiono.

Barrot, however, did not say who these French investors are.

Advertisement

Sugiono told the same presser that French foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in Indonesia had been on "a very positive trend". Government data showed that Indonesia recorded $328 million in FDI from France throughout last year, with the French money flowing to 6,437 projects. France also became Indonesia's sixteenth-largest source of FDI in 2024, just behind Germany ($343 million).

Indonesia is also hoping for "concrete and mutually beneficial outcomes" from Macron's Jakarta trip as the visit would mark 75 years of bilateral diplomatic ties, according to Sugiono.

"We have agreed to increase investment in various sectors, including renewable energy, creative economy, green infrastructure, [among others]," Sugiono said.

France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono hosts his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Jakarta on March 26, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Mining giant Eramet and food company Danone are some of the major French investors in Indonesia.

Eramet has a stake in the joint venture Weda Bay Nickel in North Maluku's Halmahera Island. Chinese steelmaker Tsingshan is Weda Bay Nickel's major shareholder, while the state-owned gold miner Antam holds a 10-percent stake. The business entity operates an open-pit nickel mining site that makes up 17 percent of the global production. The Indonesian government not long ago claimed that Eramet had shown interest in working with Indonesia's newly minted sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

Danone is popularly known in Indonesia as the producer of the bottled drinking water AQUA.

Amid these investments, Indonesia's trade with France is slowing down, according to official figures. In 2023, Indonesia-France trade totaled nearly $2.6 billion. However, the trade figures dropped to $2.4 billion the following year. Bilateral trade only hit $182.1 million in the first month of 2025, still lower than the $202.2 million recorded in January 2024.

This would not be the first time for Macron to come to Indonesia. The French politician had set foot in Bali in 2022 when Indonesia presided over the G20.

Tags:
#Trade #International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Meet Ahead of Macron's Visit
News 4 hours ago

Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Meet Ahead of Macron's Visit

 French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Indonesia in May.
763,000 Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta in Past 5 Days
News 7 hours ago

763,000 Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta in Past 5 Days

 On Friday alone, traffic leaving Jabodetabek reached 160,021 vehicles, which was a 24.6 percent increase from normal traffic.
France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment
Business 7 hours ago

France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment

 French top diplomat Jean-Noël Barrot says that his president Emmanuel Macron will also bring some new investment in transportation.
KB Bank Makes Sukuk Transaction with TBS to Optimize Asset Quality
Special Updates 9 hours ago

KB Bank Makes Sukuk Transaction with TBS to Optimize Asset Quality

 The transaction aims to strengthen the bank’s financial fundamentals by optimizing asset quality through an asset swap scheme.
World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia Defeats Bahrain 1-0 to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive
News 22 hours ago

World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia Defeats Bahrain 1-0 to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive

 Ole Romeny’s first-half goal sealed Indonesia’s 1-0 win over Bahrain in World Cup qualifying, keeping them in fourth place in Group C.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
1
Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
2
Indonesia Decides to Join BRICS' New Development Bank
3
Clashes Erupt as Students Protest Military Law in Multiple Cities
4
Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included
5
Rupiah Hits Lowest Level Since 1998 Crisis Amid US Tariff Fears, Fiscal Concerns
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED