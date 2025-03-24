Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included

March 24, 2025 | 3:20 pm
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Jakarta. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and renowned U.S. investor Ray Dalio have been appointed to the Advisory Council of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara, whose full organizational structure was officially announced on Monday.

Other prominent names on the advisory board include Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs and top equity portfolio manager F. Chapman Taylor.

President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Jeffrey Sachs addresses the B20 Summit in Bali on November 13, 2022. (Antara Photo)

The fund’s Steering Council also features Indonesia’s former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, underscoring the high-level support and strategic importance of the initiative.

“The mandate entrusted to Danantara is extraordinary, so we require not only highly capable individuals but also those with integrity to realize the visions of the president and the aspirations of the Indonesian people,” said Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani during the announcement in Jakarta.

Danantara Organizational Structure
Steering Council

  • Joko Widodo
  • Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono

Supervisory Council

  • Erick Thohir
  • Muliaman Hadad
  • Sri Mulyani Indrawati

Advisory Council

  • Ray Dalio
  • Helman Sitohang
  • Jeffrey Sachs
  • F. Chapman Taylor
  • Thaksin Shinawatra

Oversight and Accountability Committee

  • Chairperson of the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK)
  • Chairperson of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)
  • Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK)
  • Chairperson of the Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP)
  • National Police Chief
  • Attorney General

Executive Leadership

  • Chief Executive Officer: Rosan Roeslani
  • Chief Operating Officer: Dony Oskaria
  • Chief Investment Officer: Pandu Sjahrir

Managing Directors

  • Legal: Robertus Bilitea
  • Risk and Sustainability: Lieng Seng Wee
  • Finance: Arief Budiman
  • Treasury: Ali Setiawan
  • Global Relations and Governance: Mohammad Al Arief
  • Stakeholder Management: Rohan Hafas
  • Internal Audit: Ahmad Hidayat
  • Human Resources: Sanjay Bharwani
  • Chief Economist: Reza Siregar
  • Head of Office: Ivy Santoso

Committees

  • Risk Committee: John Prasetio
  • Investment and Portfolio Committee: Yup Kim

Operations Holding

  • Managing Director: Agus Dwi Handaya
  • Managing Director: Febriany Eddy
  • Managing Director: Riko Banardi

Investments Holding

  • Managing Director, Finance: Djamal Attamimi
  • Managing Director, Legal: Bano Daru Adji
  • Managing Director, Investment: Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja

Full List of Danantara's Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included
Full List of Danantara's Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included

