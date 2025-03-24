Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included

Jakarta. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and renowned U.S. investor Ray Dalio have been appointed to the Advisory Council of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara, whose full organizational structure was officially announced on Monday.

Other prominent names on the advisory board include Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs and top equity portfolio manager F. Chapman Taylor.

President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Jeffrey Sachs addresses the B20 Summit in Bali on November 13, 2022. (Antara Photo)

The fund’s Steering Council also features Indonesia’s former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, underscoring the high-level support and strategic importance of the initiative.

“The mandate entrusted to Danantara is extraordinary, so we require not only highly capable individuals but also those with integrity to realize the visions of the president and the aspirations of the Indonesian people,” said Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani during the announcement in Jakarta.

Danantara Organizational Structure

Steering Council

Joko Widodo

Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono

Supervisory Council

Erick Thohir

Muliaman Hadad

Sri Mulyani Indrawati

Advisory Council

Ray Dalio

Helman Sitohang

Jeffrey Sachs

F. Chapman Taylor

Thaksin Shinawatra

Oversight and Accountability Committee

Chairperson of the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK)

Chairperson of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)

Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK)

Chairperson of the Finance and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP)

National Police Chief

Attorney General

Executive Leadership

Chief Executive Officer: Rosan Roeslani

Chief Operating Officer: Dony Oskaria

Chief Investment Officer: Pandu Sjahrir

Managing Directors

Legal: Robertus Bilitea

Risk and Sustainability: Lieng Seng Wee

Finance: Arief Budiman

Treasury: Ali Setiawan

Global Relations and Governance: Mohammad Al Arief

Stakeholder Management: Rohan Hafas

Internal Audit: Ahmad Hidayat

Human Resources: Sanjay Bharwani

Chief Economist: Reza Siregar

Head of Office: Ivy Santoso

Committees

Risk Committee: John Prasetio

Investment and Portfolio Committee: Yup Kim

Operations Holding

Managing Director: Agus Dwi Handaya

Managing Director: Febriany Eddy

Managing Director: Riko Banardi

Investments Holding

Managing Director, Finance: Djamal Attamimi

Managing Director, Legal: Bano Daru Adji

Managing Director, Investment: Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja

