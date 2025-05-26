Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row

Jakarta. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia on Tuesday defended the decision to allow nickel miner Gag Nikel to continue operations in Raja Ampat, saying the company has not caused significant environmental damage as alleged by activists and non-governmental organizations.

During a press briefing at the State Palace in Jakarta, aired by BTV, Bahlil presented aerial photos and videos taken during a recent site visit to Gag Island, where the company operates. He said the evidence contradicted viral images on social media that suggested widespread environmental degradation.

The minister said some of the circulating images are edited and misleading, urging the media to be cautious in assessing social media content. “We saw no signs of massive destruction,” he stressed.

Gag Nikel, a subsidiary of state-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam), is allowed to resume operations after a temporary suspension triggered by public outcry over Raja Ampat’s environmental condition. Bahlil described the concerns as stemming from “baseless claims.”

This montage photo is presented by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia during a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Videography)

In contrast, the government has revoked the mining licenses of four other companies operating in Raja Ampat for violating environmental standards. These companies -- Anugerah Surya Pratama (ASP), Mulia Raymond Perkasa (MRP), Kawei Sejahtera Mining (KSM), and Nurham -- are located within the government-designated National Geo Park area, near the iconic Piaynemo Islands.

Location and Licensing Distinctions

Bahlil underlined that Gag Nikel’s site is located on Gag Island, near North Maluku, and lies outside the protected Geo Park zone.

"The company initially cleared 260 hectares of land, has since rehabilitated 130 hectares, and returned 54 hectares to the state. The remaining area will also be rehabilitated,” he said.

He also clarified that Gag Nikel’s license was issued by the central government in February 1998 and renewed in April 2017, distinguishing it from the other four companies, whose licenses were granted by local governments between 2004 and 2006.

This map is presented by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia during a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Videography)

Although Gag Nikel’s license remains valid, Bahlil stressed that President Prabowo Subianto has ordered strict monitoring of the company’s operations. “The president ordered that the Environmental Impact Assessment (Amdal) must be strictly implemented. Land rehabilitation must continue, and coral reefs must not be harmed,” he said.

Bahlil reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving Raja Ampat’s ecological integrity and its status as a world-class tourism destination. “Mr. President is paying special attention to this issue,” he added.

Four Firms Shut Down for Environmental Violations

The four companies whose licenses were revoked were found to be operating irresponsibly in ecologically sensitive areas, Bahlil said, without providing specifics. “Based on our field inspections, we concluded that conservation must take priority in these zones.”

He said the final decision came after consultations with the Southwest Papua governor and the Raja Ampat regent during his recent visit to the province. “President Prabowo has decided to revoke the mining permits of these four companies effective today,” Bahlil said.

Raja Ampat, located in Southwest Papua, comprises four main islands -- Waigeo, Batanta, Salawati, and Misool -- and over 1,800 smaller islets. The region is internationally renowned for its marine biodiversity and natural beauty.

