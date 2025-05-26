Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row

Heru Andriyanto
June 10, 2025 | 8:58 pm
SHARE
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, center, speaks in a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, accompanied by Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, left, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, second left, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, second right, and Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, right, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry)
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, center, speaks in a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, accompanied by Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, left, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, second left, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, second right, and Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, right, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry)

Jakarta. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia on Tuesday defended the decision to allow nickel miner Gag Nikel to continue operations in Raja Ampat, saying the company has not caused significant environmental damage as alleged by activists and non-governmental organizations.

During a press briefing at the State Palace in Jakarta, aired by BTV, Bahlil presented aerial photos and videos taken during a recent site visit to Gag Island, where the company operates. He said the evidence contradicted viral images on social media that suggested widespread environmental degradation.

The minister said some of the circulating images are edited and misleading, urging the media to be cautious in assessing social media content. “We saw no signs of massive destruction,” he stressed.

Gag Nikel, a subsidiary of state-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam), is allowed to resume operations after a temporary suspension triggered by public outcry over Raja Ampat’s environmental condition. Bahlil described the concerns as stemming from “baseless claims.”

Advertisement
Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
This montage photo is presented by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia during a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Videography)

In contrast, the government has revoked the mining licenses of four other companies operating in Raja Ampat for violating environmental standards. These companies -- Anugerah Surya Pratama (ASP), Mulia Raymond Perkasa (MRP), Kawei Sejahtera Mining (KSM), and Nurham -- are located within the government-designated National Geo Park area, near the iconic Piaynemo Islands.

Location and Licensing Distinctions
Bahlil underlined that Gag Nikel’s site is located on Gag Island, near North Maluku, and lies outside the protected Geo Park zone.

"The company initially cleared 260 hectares of land, has since rehabilitated 130 hectares, and returned 54 hectares to the state. The remaining area will also be rehabilitated,” he said.

Read More:
Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat

He also clarified that Gag Nikel’s license was issued by the central government in February 1998 and renewed in April 2017, distinguishing it from the other four companies, whose licenses were granted by local governments between 2004 and 2006.

Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
This map is presented by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia during a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Videography)

Although Gag Nikel’s license remains valid, Bahlil stressed that President Prabowo Subianto has ordered strict monitoring of the company’s operations. “The president ordered that the Environmental Impact Assessment (Amdal) must be strictly implemented. Land rehabilitation must continue, and coral reefs must not be harmed,” he said.

Read More:
Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem

Bahlil reiterated the government’s commitment to preserving Raja Ampat’s ecological integrity and its status as a world-class tourism destination. “Mr. President is paying special attention to this issue,” he added.

Four Firms Shut Down for Environmental Violations
The four companies whose licenses were revoked were found to be operating irresponsibly in ecologically sensitive areas, Bahlil said, without providing specifics. “Based on our field inspections, we concluded that conservation must take priority in these zones.”

He said the final decision came after consultations with the Southwest Papua governor and the Raja Ampat regent during his recent visit to the province. “President Prabowo has decided to revoke the mining permits of these four companies effective today,” Bahlil said.

Raja Ampat, located in Southwest Papua, comprises four main islands -- Waigeo, Batanta, Salawati, and Misool -- and over 1,800 smaller islets. The region is internationally renowned for its marine biodiversity and natural beauty.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals #Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
Business 2 hours ago

Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row

 Bahlil presented aerial photos and videos taken during a recent site visit to Gag Island to dismiss environmental concerns in Raja Ampat.
Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat
Business 11 hours ago

Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat

 The move comes after sustained pressure from environmental activists who have voiced opposition to industrial activity in Raja Ampat.
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
News Jun 9, 2025 | 1:56 am

Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat

 The companies under investigation are Anugerah Surya Pratama (ASP), Mulya Raymond Perkasa (MRP), and Kawei Sejahtera Mining (KSM).
No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Business Jun 8, 2025 | 3:20 pm

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

 The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region.
Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem
Business Jun 6, 2025 | 10:27 pm

Mining Pause in Paradise: Indonesia Moves to Protect Raja Ampat Ecosystem

 The Forestry Ministry noted that Raja Ampat is home to one of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems and holds significant cultural value.
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News Jun 6, 2025 | 4:37 pm

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise
News Jun 4, 2025 | 1:12 pm

Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise

 The Environment Ministry is probing nickel mining near Raja Ampat over fears of environmental damage to the marine tourism haven.
Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030
Business Jun 3, 2025 | 5:35 pm

Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030

 Indonesia may create 6.2M direct jobs by 2030 in power, mining, and EV sectors, with a major push for green and sustainable occupations.
Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network
News May 30, 2025 | 6:00 pm

Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network

 Indonesia plans to build a 47,758 km transmission network to connect renewable energy plants and expand power access nationwide by 2034.
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business May 26, 2025 | 8:03 pm

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.

The Latest

School Shooting in Austria’s Graz City Leaves 9 People and Gunman Dead
News 2 hours ago

School Shooting in Austria’s Graz City Leaves 9 People and Gunman Dead

 The gunman had two weapons, which he appeared to have owned legally, police said.
Iran Says It Executed 9 Islamic State Group Militants
News 2 hours ago

Iran Says It Executed 9 Islamic State Group Militants

 In the past eight months, Iran has executed an average of one person every six hours, according to rights activists.
Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
Business 2 hours ago

Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row

 Bahlil presented aerial photos and videos taken during a recent site visit to Gag Island to dismiss environmental concerns in Raja Ampat.
Pegadaian Donates Hundreds of Eid Sacrificial Animals
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pegadaian Donates Hundreds of Eid Sacrificial Animals

 Some of the sacrificial meat went to local mosques and charities.
Fire Destroys Dozens of Used TransJakarta Buses at West Jakarta Depot
News 4 hours ago

Fire Destroys Dozens of Used TransJakarta Buses at West Jakarta Depot

 The tightly packed arrangement of buses enabled the flames to quickly engulf the vehicles.
News Index

Most Popular

Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
1
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
2
World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny
3
Indonesia Ignores Its Middle Class in Latest Economic Stimuli: Analyst
4
Indonesia Denies EU’s Palm Oil Law Is Reason Why Trade Pact Takes Years
5
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED