Garuda Boss Irfan Setiaputra Says He Won’t Ask Questions If Replaced

Jakarta. Irfan Setiaputra, the president director of the flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, said he would not ask questions if the upcoming shareholders’ meeting decides to replace him.

The 60-year-old businessman indicated that he will accept any decision made at the meeting which will take place on Friday.

“There are three things that I will never ask, among others, on why am I replaced? [I won’t ask] because I don’t have the right to ask a question,” Irfan was quoted as saying by the state news agency Antara on Monday.

Irfan became Garuda’s boss in 2020, replacing I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara. State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir previously sacked Ari Ashkara for using the delivery of a new Airbus A330-900 Neo as cover for smuggling a vintage Harley Davidson motorcycle and two Brompton folding bicycles.

“When I first got appointed [as Garuda’s president director], I didn’t ask,” Irfan said.

Irfan admitted that he had not tried to find out who would replace him at the helm of Garuda Indonesia. He also told the other directors to do the same. “Third, I would not ask: ‘Why him?’. That is not my right. There are manners in doing things,” Irfan said.

“I’m speaking on behalf of the directors. We are professionals. If asked [to join the board of directors], we will do so. If they ask us to step down, okay, we will do it,” Irfan added.

According to media reports, Wamildan Tsani Panjaitan -- the acting president director of the private-owned low-cost carrier Lion Air -- will likely take over Irfan’s job.

