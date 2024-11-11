Garuda Boss Irfan Setiaputra Says He Won’t Ask Questions If Replaced

Antara
November 11, 2024 | 4:06 pm
SHARE
Garuda Indonesia president director Irfan Setiaputra speaks during a visit at eL Building in South Jakarta, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (B Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Garuda Indonesia president director Irfan Setiaputra speaks during a visit at eL Building in South Jakarta, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (B Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Irfan Setiaputra, the president director of the flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, said he would not ask questions if the upcoming shareholders’ meeting decides to replace him.

The 60-year-old businessman indicated that he will accept any decision made at the meeting which will take place on Friday.

“There are three things that I will never ask, among others, on why am I replaced? [I won’t ask] because I don’t have the right to ask a question,” Irfan was quoted as saying by the state news agency Antara on Monday.

Irfan became Garuda’s boss in 2020, replacing I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara. State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir previously sacked Ari Ashkara for using the delivery of a new Airbus A330-900 Neo as cover for smuggling a vintage Harley Davidson motorcycle and two Brompton folding bicycles.

Advertisement

“When I first got appointed [as Garuda’s president director], I didn’t ask,” Irfan said.

Irfan admitted that he had not tried to find out who would replace him at the helm of Garuda Indonesia. He also told the other directors to do the same. “Third, I would not ask: ‘Why him?’. That is not my right. There are manners in doing things,” Irfan said.

“I’m speaking on behalf of the directors. We are professionals. If asked [to join the board of directors], we will do so. If they ask us to step down, okay, we will do it,” Irfan added.

According to media reports, Wamildan Tsani Panjaitan -- the acting president director of the private-owned low-cost carrier Lion Air -- will likely take over Irfan’s job.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran
News 1 hours ago

Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran

 Starting Nov. 11, Indonesians can directly voice concerns to Vice President Gibran through the new "Lapor Mas Wapres" complaint service.
Government Steps In after Central Java Dairy Farmers Protest Against Milk Imports
Business 2 hours ago

Government Steps In after Central Java Dairy Farmers Protest Against Milk Imports

 Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman suspended the import permits of five companies.
Breaking: Dozens of Vehicles Pileup in Cipularang Toll Accident, Jakarta-Bound Traffic Blocked
News 2 hours ago

Breaking: Dozens of Vehicles Pileup in Cipularang Toll Accident, Jakarta-Bound Traffic Blocked

 Jasa Marga and the police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which occurred during heavy rain.
Garuda Boss Irfan Setiaputra Says He Won’t Ask Questions If Replaced
Business 2 hours ago

Garuda Boss Irfan Setiaputra Says He Won’t Ask Questions If Replaced

 Irfan first became the president director of Garuda Indonesia in 2020.
KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls
Business 3 hours ago

KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls

 KFC attributed the steep losses to a mass boycott driven by public sentiment surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
News Index

Most Popular

Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
1
Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
2
Indonesia, UAE Top FIFA Disciplinary Sanctions List During World Cup Qualifiers
3
Indonesia, China Sign MoU on Blue Economy Cooperation during Prabowo’s Visit
4
Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip
5
President Prabowo Disbands Job Creation Law Task Force
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED