Garuda Group Grounds 15 Aircraft Due to Spare Parts Supply Issues

Bambang Ismoyo
May 7, 2025 | 9:34 am
Illustration of a Garuda Indonesia aircraft. (B Universe Photo)
Illustration of a Garuda Indonesia aircraft. (B Universe Photo)

Jakarta. A total of 15 aircraft operated by the Garuda Group are temporarily out of service as they undergo heavy maintenance.

Rahmat Hanafi, Technical Director of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, said that the maintenance includes parts replacement and routine servicing procedures to ensure flight safety and airworthiness standards are maintained. Of the 15 aircraft, one belongs to Garuda Indonesia, while the remaining 14 are operated by its subsidiary, Citilink.

“The heavy maintenance process is essential to ensure that safety and airworthiness standards remain upheld,” Rahmat told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that the company is currently facing a global aviation industry challenge -- disruptions in the spare parts supply chain. This has led to extended maintenance times, as the necessary components are difficult to procure quickly.

“This condition is being experienced by nearly every player in the global aviation industry,” he added.

As part of its strategic recovery plan, Garuda Indonesia has brought in four new narrow-body aircraft of the Boeing 737-800NG type since the end of 2024. Two aircraft, registered as PK-GUF and PK-GUG, have already arrived, while the remaining two, PK-GUH and PK-GUI, are scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2025.

This move is part of the airline’s effort to anticipate increased passenger traffic in line with post-pandemic recovery and the growth of the national tourism sector.

Rahmat emphasized that fleet optimization will continue to be aligned with market demand and the company’s performance projections. Garuda Indonesia remains optimistic about maintaining operational sustainability while continuing to be an adaptive and competitive airline.

“Garuda Indonesia is optimistic it can continue to transform into an agile and competitive airline, providing safe air travel services,” he concluded.

