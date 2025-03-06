Garuda Indonesia Prepares 1.9 Million Seats for Flights during Lebaran Peak Travel Period

Jakarta. Garuda Indonesia has prepared nearly 11,000 flights with a combined capacity of 1.9 million seats for both domestic and international flights during the Lebaran holiday rush, which is expected to take place from March 24 to April 7.

To accommodate the surge in passengers, Garuda Indonesia Group will optimize the operation of wide-body aircraft, both through Garuda Indonesia and its subsidiary, Citilink.

The total fleet consists of 95 aircraft, comprising 61 Garuda Indonesia planes and 34 Citilink planes. The prepared fleet includes three ATR turboprop aircraft, 74 narrow-body planes, and 18 wide-body planes. Flights will prioritize the most popular routes.

Ade R. Susardi, Garuda's Commercial Director, revealed that the 1.9 million seats will be divided into two segments: 1 million seats provided by Garuda Indonesia and 902,000 seats provided by Citilink.

"If we look at the numbers, there’s an increase from 2023, 2024, and 2025. For 2025, we’re preparing 1.9 million seats," said Ade during a press conference at the Ministry of SOEs in Jakarta on Thursday.

It is estimated that the peak of the homecoming rush will occur on March 28, while the peak of the return flow is predicted to occur on April 6. Garuda Indonesia Group is set to operate a total of 10,906 flights during the Lebaran homecoming period in 2025.

"In 2025, we will have a total of 10,906 flight frequencies for Garuda Indonesia and Citilink," he added.

Ticket Discounts

In line with government directives, Garuda will also implement a reduction in ticket prices during the 2025 Lebaran homecoming period. The government has set a policy for a price reduction of up to 14 percent, but Garuda Indonesia is even able to offer discounts of up to 19 percent on certain routes.

"The ticket price reduction is a minimum of 14 percent but for certain routes, we can provide a discount of 18 percent to 19 percent," said Ade.

This ticket price reduction policy is valid for purchases made between March 1 and April 7, with the travel period from March 24 to April 7.

Some examples of ticket prices before and after discounts include: Jakarta–Medan (from Rp 2,370,000 to Rp 2,016,000), Jakarta–Makassar (from Rp 2,408,000 to Rp 2,049,000), and Jakarta–Jayapura (from Rp 5,816,000 to Rp 5,038,000).

"These are just sample ticket prices that have received the Lebaran discount for the period from March 24 to April 7" he concluded.

