Garuda Indonesia Targets 120 Aircraft by 2030 Following $407M Capital Boost

Antara
June 24, 2025 | 9:31 pm
A Garuda Indonesia Boeing 777 plane takes off from Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport in Aceh Besar, Aceh, Friday, May 30, 2025. (Antara Photo/Khalis Surry)
Jakarta. National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia aims to expand its operating fleet to around 120 aircraft over the next five years, following a Rp 6.65 trillion ($407 million) shareholder loan from Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara Indonesia, the company announced Tuesday.

Garuda CEO Wamildan Tsani expressed confidence in the airline's long-term recovery and growth, describing the capital injection as a key milestone that will help restore operational and financial strength after years of turbulence.

“We are optimistic that Garuda can return to positive net profit. This marks a critical step toward optimizing our operations and enhancing performance,” Wamildan said in Jakarta.

The collaboration with Danantara will focus on improving operational efficiency, expanding route networks, and optimizing fleet utilization to support greater productivity. Wamildan added that the strategic plan was formulated through a comprehensive review process and aligns with good corporate governance standards, including transparency and accountability.

Garuda operated 144 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that number dropped to fewer than 40 following a major debt restructuring in 2022. As air travel demand rebounded, the airline gradually rebuilt its fleet to 69 aircraft today, with an earlier stated goal of reaching 100 by the end of 2025.

Garuda Group Grounds 15 Aircraft Due to Spare Parts Supply Issues

Despite gradual improvements, Garuda remains under financial pressure. The airline posted a net loss of Rp 1.15 trillion in 2024, followed by an additional Rp 1.2 trillion loss in Q1 2025.

The Danantara-backed funding is expected to help accelerate Garuda's turnaround efforts, allowing the airline to regain its footing as a competitive player in the regional aviation market.

Japan Conducts First Missile Test on Its Own Territory 
News 12 minutes ago

Japan Conducts First Missile Test on Its Own Territory 

 Japan is also developing Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles with a range of about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), 10 times that of a Type 88.
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
Business 44 minutes ago

Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada

 The proposed facility is designed to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts and will be developed across Sumatra and Kalimantan.
The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran
News 1 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran

 If Iran blocked the strait, Asia would be directly impacted because 84 percent of the oil moving through the strait is headed for Asia.
Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News 1 hours ago

Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 The closure came in response to Iran’s retaliatory attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base, located near Qatar’s capital.
NATO Leaders Gather for Historic Summit With Unity on the Line
News 2 hours ago

NATO Leaders Gather for Historic Summit With Unity on the Line

 Spain has said it cannot meet the defense spending requirement of 5 percent of its GDP and that the target is "unreasonable."
