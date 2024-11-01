Gold Jewelry Drives October Inflation in Indonesia, Ending Five-Month Deflation Trend

Teguh Adi Prasetyo
November 1, 2024 | 5:47 pm
SHARE
An employee of the state-owned gold miner Antam shows fine gold bars in Jakarta. (B-Universe Photo)
An employee of the state-owned gold miner Antam shows fine gold bars in Jakarta. (B-Universe Photo)

Jakarta. Rising gold jewelry prices became the main driver of Indonesia's inflation in October 2024, recording an increase of 0.08 percent from September. The domestic price hike aligns with the upward trend in international gold prices, breaking a deflation streak that began in May.

Year-on-year, inflation reached 1.71 percent, with a year-to-date increase of 0.81 percent, according to Acting Head of Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Amalia A. Widyasanti.

"Gold jewelry, part of the personal care and other services category, was the top contributor to October’s inflation with a 0.06 percent share," Amalia announced at a press conference at BPS headquarters in Jakarta on Friday.

Amalia explained that this year’s gold price movements differ from previous years. Historically, gold jewelry experienced deflation five times in 2022 and three times in 2023. However, since September 2023, it has continued to show inflationary growth, peaking in October 2024.

Advertisement

Global gold price increases have been driven by economic uncertainty and heightened demand for safe assets amid market volatility.

Other commodities contributing to October’s inflation included broiler chicken (0.04 percent), shallots (0.03 percent), tomatoes (0.02 percent), rice (0.02 percent), and ground coffee (0.02 percent). Cooking oil, machine-rolled clove cigarettes, and chicken eggs each contributed 0.01 percent.

Bank Danamon economist Hosianna Evalita Situmorang commented that, under current conditions, deflation is unlikely to reoccur due to a lack of significant price-reducing factors. She emphasized the need for government policies to maintain consumer purchasing power, which would support inflation stability.

"With inflation at low levels, government policy should focus on boosting purchasing power and providing stimulus, especially in labor-intensive sectors," she added.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
News 13 hours ago

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP

 Foreign nationals with ITAS and ITAP can now use autogates at Soekarno-Hatta and Ngurah Rai airports, speeding up immigration.
Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National
News 15 hours ago

Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National

 The National Police uncovered an international online gambling network, arresting seven suspects, including a Chinese national.
IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election
Business 17 hours ago

IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election

 Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) saw its market capitalization fall by 2.23 percent this past week. The JCI also decreased by 2.46 percent,
Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza
News 17 hours ago

Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza

 Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes across northeastern Lebanon’s rural villages on Friday
Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System
News 18 hours ago

Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System

 In one transcript, a nurse and a doctor talk about how they mishandled the treatment of a baby and agreed to fake the hospital records.
News Index

Most Popular

iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
1
iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
2
Online Gambling Office Raided by Jakarta Police, Staff from Communications Ministry Implicated
3
Eight Dead After Fire Engulfs Cooking Oil Factory in Bekasi
4
Ex Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi Begins Role as UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy
5
Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED