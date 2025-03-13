GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift
Jakarta. Tech conglomerate GOTO, the parent company of e-commerce platform Tokopedia and ride-hailing service Gojek, announced it will accept the resignation of several board members, including business tycoon Garibaldi Thohir, who currently serves as a commissioner.
The proposed new leadership lineup will be confirmed during the company’s upcoming shareholders’ meeting on June 18.
In a public filing on Tuesday, GOTO revealed the following proposed changes to its board:
Board of Commissioners
- President Commissioner: Agus D.W. Martowardojo
- Commissioner: Winato Kartono
- Commissioner: Wishnutama Kusubandio
- Commissioner: Pablo Malay
- Independent Commissioner: John A. Prasetio
- Independent Commissioner: Dirk Van den Berghe
Board of Directors
- President Director: Sugito Walujo
- Vice President Director: Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo
- Director: Simon Tak Leung Ho
- Director: Hans Patuwo
- Director: Sudhanshu Raheja
- Director: R.A. Koesoemohadiani
- Director: Wuzhen (William) Xiong
- Director: Monica Lynn Mulyanto
- Director: Ade Mulyana
GOTO also announced it will seek shareholder approval to cancel its previously approved limited private placement plan. The private placement, which was authorized in last year’s meeting and would have allowed the company to issue new shares amounting to 10 percent of its capital, is now deemed unfeasible due to prevailing market conditions.
Another key agenda item for the June 18 meeting is a share buyback plan worth up to Rp 3.33 trillion ($204.6 million).
GOTO's stock fell 2.94 percent to Rp 66 on Tuesday following the announcements.