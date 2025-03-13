GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift

Jakarta. Tech conglomerate GOTO, the parent company of e-commerce platform Tokopedia and ride-hailing service Gojek, announced it will accept the resignation of several board members, including business tycoon Garibaldi Thohir, who currently serves as a commissioner.

The proposed new leadership lineup will be confirmed during the company’s upcoming shareholders’ meeting on June 18.

In a public filing on Tuesday, GOTO revealed the following proposed changes to its board:

Board of Commissioners

Advertisement

President Commissioner: Agus D.W. Martowardojo

Commissioner: Winato Kartono

Commissioner: Wishnutama Kusubandio

Commissioner: Pablo Malay

Independent Commissioner: John A. Prasetio

Independent Commissioner: Dirk Van den Berghe

Board of Directors

President Director: Sugito Walujo

Vice President Director: Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo

Director: Simon Tak Leung Ho

Director: Hans Patuwo

Director: Sudhanshu Raheja

Director: R.A. Koesoemohadiani

Director: Wuzhen (William) Xiong

Director: Monica Lynn Mulyanto

Director: Ade Mulyana

GOTO also announced it will seek shareholder approval to cancel its previously approved limited private placement plan. The private placement, which was authorized in last year’s meeting and would have allowed the company to issue new shares amounting to 10 percent of its capital, is now deemed unfeasible due to prevailing market conditions.

Another key agenda item for the June 18 meeting is a share buyback plan worth up to Rp 3.33 trillion ($204.6 million).

GOTO’s stock fell 2.94 percent to Rp 66 on Tuesday following the announcements.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: