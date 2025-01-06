GoTo CEO Patrick Walujo to Lead Company Through 2029 After Strong Financial Growth

Jakarta. Tech conglomerate GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO) has confirmed that Patrick Sugito Walujo will continue to serve as the company’s CEO until at least 2029, following strong performance over the past year.

In its third-quarter report for 2024, GoTo reported a 74 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its gross transaction value (GTV) to Rp 72 trillion ($4.46 billion). The company’s gross revenue also surged by 34 percent YoY, reaching Rp 4.7 trillion. This growth was largely driven by a 21 percent YoY rise in monthly transacting users (MTUs) across its diverse ecosystem.

As GOTO’s CEO, Patrick will focus on driving long-term, profitable growth. In line with this, the company’s board has approved a performance-based retention package as part of his extended contract.

“Leading GoTo for the past 18 months has been an incredible honor, and I am proud to commit to the company’s long-term future,” Patrick said in a statement on Monday. He expressed growing confidence in the company’s team, vision, and its commitment to driving digital transformation in Indonesia.

Patrick emphasized that GOTO is in a unique position to shape Indonesia’s technological future, empower businesses, improve everyday life, and contribute significantly to the national economy.

“As we look ahead to the new year and continue to foster profitable growth, I am confident that together, we will solidify our position as the leading tech company in Indonesia for the years to come,” he added.

Agus D. W. Martowardojo, GoTo’s President Commissioner, noted that under Patrick's leadership, GOTO has undergone a transformation that is paving the way for long-term benefits for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

GOTO achieved positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is on track to meet its performance targets for 2024. At the same time, the company continues to demonstrate increasing growth and profitability.

“I am delighted and proud that Patrick has committed to the long-term future of GoTo, and I look forward to working with him to serve the interests of GOTO’s stakeholders in the years ahead,” Martowardojo concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: