GoTo Embarks on New Chapter under New Leaders

Jakarta. Tech company GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), which controls Indonesia’s biggest ride-hailing service and online marketplace companies, is embracing a new chapter after the Friday’s meeting of shareholders who agreed on the appointment of a new chief commissioner and chief executive officer.

Patrick Sugito Walujo officially becomes the new CEO replacing Andre Soelistyo, who will serve as a commissioner.

Former central bank governor Agus DW Martowardojo is promoted to the chief commissioner, taking over the post from coal tycoon Garibaldi ‘Boy’ Thohir.

"On behalf of the board of commissioners, I thank Andre Soelistyo for his extraordinary dedication in developing GoTo into Indonesia’s biggest digital ecosystem to date,” Agus said in a statement.

Agus also welcomed Patrick as the CEO, highlighting his involvement in the GoTo ecosystem since the inception of Gojek and his contribution to the growth of Indonesia's digital technology landscape.

The new management team, with minimal changes from the previous structure, is committed to establishing GoTo as Indonesia's leading on-demand service provider, e-commerce platform, and financial technology provider, according to a statement released by the company.

In terms of financial performance, GoTo reported gross earnings of Rp 5.9 trillion in the first quarter of the year, reflecting a 14% year-on-year increase. Although the company still experienced a net loss of Rp 3.8 trillion, this figure represents a significant improvement compared to the Rp 6.6 trillion loss reported in the same period last year.

The revised management structure following the shareholders' meeting is as follows:

Board of Commissioners:

Chief commissioner: Agus DW Martowardojo

Commissioners: William Tanuwijaya, Andre Soelistyo,

Garibaldi Thohir, Winato Kartono, Wishnutama Kusubandio

Independent commissioners: Dirk Van den Berghe, Marjorie Lao, Robert Holmes Swan

Board of Directors:

Chief executive officer: Patrick Sugito Walujo

Vice CEO: Thomas Kristian Husted

Directors: Wei-Jye Jacky Lo, Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo, Hans Patuwo, Melissa Siska Juminto, Nila Marita, Pablo Malay

