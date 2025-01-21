Government Backs New Airline FlyJaya to Boost Connectivity

Bambang Ismoyo
January 21, 2025 | 9:12 pm
This undated photo published on FlyJaya s Instagram account shows an ATR 72-500 plane.
This undated photo published on FlyJaya s Instagram account shows an ATR 72-500 plane.

Jakarta. Government officials expressed support on Tuesday for the planned launch of FlyJaya, a new airline set to begin operations later this year, citing its potential to enhance connectivity across Indonesia’s vast archipelago.

FlyJaya has teased its upcoming launch on social media, revealing plans to operate ATR 72-500 aircraft for short-distance routes. However, the company has yet to announce a formal launch date, as it is still in the process of securing its Air Operator Certificate from the government.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi welcomed the arrival of FlyJaya, noting the benefits it could bring to Indonesia’s air transport system by increasing options for travelers and improving public services.

“In my opinion, we should welcome the addition of another airline to improve services for the public,” Dudy said after a meeting with State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir in Jakarta. He added that more civil air operators would result in more routes being served.

State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir dismissed concerns that FlyJaya’s entry into the market might disrupt the business of state-owned airlines such as Garuda Indonesia, Citilink, and Pelita Air.

“The sprawling archipelago needs more airlines to improve connectivity. Whoever invests in increasing the number of passenger planes must get our support,” Erick said.

He said that while Pelita Air, Garuda Indonesia, and Citilink will continue to receive full government backing, their significant market share leaves room for additional players like FlyJaya to contribute to the nation’s air connectivity.

#Transportation
